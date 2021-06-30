The defense project against avenues is progressing slowly, but it does so after 18 years of waiting. The president of the CHS, Mario Urrea, yesterday informed the mayor of Molina, Eliseo García, that the administrative procedures that will allow the beginning of the drafting of the defense project against floods are being finalized, since it is one of the actions that has exceeded the cost-benefit analysis report, for the prioritization that is carried out to all the works, whose financial commitment corresponds to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition.

According to the councilor, who was accompanied at the meeting by the councilors of the Environment and Public Works, Mariano Vicente and Montserrat Montanos, “it is a large-scale project that could begin to be developed in the period 2022-2023, but it could last until 2027 ».

The solution studies are included in their corresponding project, drawn up by the Ministry, for an amount of 10,870,859 euros. The proposed solution is a project debated endlessly in the Molinense Consistory, in the Regional Assembly and in the Congress of Deputies, since the first studies were commissioned in June 2003. Specifically, the avenue plan proposes a derivation of flows from the Rambla del Chorrico –which runs through the town center– to that of Las Canteras and Calderones, through two large 2.5 meter diameter collectors.

The meeting also addressed the situation of the Los Valientes treatment plant, whose execution corresponds to Esamur. The CHS must verify that the discharge parameters are met, although the environmental protection figures of places located downstream, such as the Ajauque Wetland and Rambla Salada, make it difficult to incorporate the treated effluents into the Diablo ravine.