The Government of Spain has taken the first step to carry out three projects to improve sanitation and wastewater treatment in the area around the Mar Menor, in the municipalities of Cartagena, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, which will also have an impact on the protection of the Mediterranean Sea. Specifically, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) is putting out to tender, for 624,394.16 euros, the drafting services for the expansion of the water delivery system from the San Javier Wastewater Treatment Plant (EDAR) to the San Javier outfall. Pedro del Pinatar; the new emissary of the Mar Menor Sur WWTP, in the municipality of Cartagena; and the expansion of that treatment plant, for the incorporation of tertiary treatment.

According to the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Friday, these three “complementary actions” are included in the framework of priority actions for the recovery of the Mar Menor. It is a program promoted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, to which the Confederation belongs.

In the case of the Cala Reona outfall, the intervention of the Ministry comes to resolve the conflict between the Cartagena City Council and the Autonomous Community, which has been paralyzed since 2022 with the construction of a new one, after the failed repairs in recent years. The consistory came to denounce the autonomous entity Esamur in court, for refusing to assume the cost of maintenance. The cost of the new infrastructure was calculated at 7 million euros. All of this amid complaints from neighbors and environmental organizations about the discharge of water from the WWTP on the first line of the coast. There were also warnings from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) due to the proximity of the Posidonia meadow, the body of water classified as a Site of Community Interest (LIC) and the Calblanque Regional Park.

The Cartagena City Council applauds him



Sources from the municipal government of Cartagena, headed by Noelia Arroyo, congratulated themselves on the Ministry’s decision to take over this project and the one related to the expansion of the treatment plant.

«The Mar Menor Sur WWTP is declared to be of general interest and, therefore, must be a State investment. This is how we have repeatedly defended it before the Hydrographic Confederation and the authorities of the ministry. It is good to see that they assume that responsibility,” they said. And they added that, regarding the emissary, “Esamur has the responsibility of maintaining the sanitation system of the Region of Murcia and, therefore, of taking charge of making the repairs or demanding them from the competent administration, in this case, the central administration. We must claim before Esamur and they, before whom it may correspond ».