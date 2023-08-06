Chrysler must have been a little nervous when the big ship Stellantis cast loose. Fiat and Chrysler joined the Peugeot club to form an automobile mammoth tanker full of oil (it will be all electric, but those things are not easy to get off track).

It would be easy to overlook the fact that Chrysler had done this before, when it formed a supergroup with Mercedes in 1998 designed to break through existing frameworks and develop all sorts of fantastic synergies. It did not go very well. Perhaps the highlight was the Chrysler ME Four-Twelve concept car that debuted at the 2004 Detroit Motor Show.

What does ME Four-Twelve mean?

The name was a mysterious code that could have been used in the Cold War. It stood for Mid Engine, four turbos and twelve cylinders. It could have gone into production under the name Chrysler HIAMO – It’s All Mercedes Under the Skin.

It had Mercedes’ aluminum 6.0-litre V12 that had already seen service in luxury battleships and the original Pagani Zonda. The four turbos pumped the power up to 850 hp and the torque to 1,150 Nm, which, frighteningly, all went to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. If it had actually gone into production nineteen years ago, it would have been the most powerful – and fastest – production car in the world for at least five minutes.

It definitely looked like an exotic hypercar. With a height of 1.1 meters it would not even be allowed on the roller coasters of the Efteling, but its width of 2 meters ensured an ultra-low center of gravity. A shell made of a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum in a honeycomb structure was used. The aerodynamic bodywork was also carbon fiber.

The performance of the Chrysler ME Four-Twelve

The ME Four-Twelve would certainly have impressed if it came to the claimed numbers; a sprint to 100 km/h would not have taken more than 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 160 km/h was a matter of 6.2 seconds. The top would have been 400 km/h, but we would have believed any other figure. Thanks to all the exotic materials, and despite that heavy engine, it only weighed 1,310 kilos. Without the driver, of course.

There have been two examples of the ME Four-Twelve – one for the Detroit show, which was capable of running but not nearly as fast as promised, and one that was taken care of by Chrysler’s acclaimed SRT division, which did deliver all the claimed achieved performance.

How expensive would it have been?

So much speed, that would have come with a price tag; Chrysler was aiming for $500,000 for the production version of the ME Four-Twelve. But it was also the time when cracks began to show in the skin of the mothership DaimlerChrysler. The production of an expensive hypercar was soon one iceberg too far. And even then: would you have left the considerably cheaper Ford GT for it?