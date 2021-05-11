19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, before committing the massacre and entering the gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan, began shooting at an educational institution. The chronology of events has been restored in the publication of the edition Baza…

According to journalists, the children initially thought that something had exploded on the street. The first to come under fire from Galyaviev was a school employee, Mullanur Mustafin, who went out into the street after hearing the sounds of gunfire. The watchman managed to hide under the table, the attacker walked past her.

After that, writes Baza, Galyaviev went to the first floor and opened fire. As the source reported TASS, the signal from the panic button was received at 09:25, the shooting began at 09:20. The leaders of the educational institution at this moment notified the teachers through the school chat and urged them to close in the classroom with the students. The second person who fell under the fire of Galyaviev turned out to be a primary school teacher Venera Aizatova.

Having mortally wounded Aizatova, Galyaviev began to walk around the school, most of the classrooms were closed – only the door of the 8th “A” class was open, and he went there. The office of the English teacher Elvira Ignatieva was also opened. According to another version, the attacker was able to knock down the door. The woman died.

As writes Telegram– channel “112”, the first call to emergency services was received at 09:18 local time. The caller said that shots were heard at school # 175. Around the same time, another man called the same place, who said that in the gymnasium “they shoot and blow up”. In 10 minutes, 16 people called 112, and each reported shooting, explosions and a large number of victims. Several emergency phone calls were made by the students’ parents.

The calls lasted about 20 minutes. During this time, Galyaviev killed 9 people and wounded 10 more. Journalists note that several people saw the young man walking down the street to school, but none of them went to the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the first police officers appeared at the school 5-7 minutes after the shooting started. After that, Galyaviev left the gymnasium and surrendered to operatives.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee denied this information. According to official data, as a result of the shooting at the school, 9 people were killed, including 7 children, 20 people were injured. The Investigative Committee opened a mass murder case.