The chronology of the fire at the Zimnyaya Cherry shopping center in Kemerovo, where 60 people died, has been restored

The fire in Kemerovo’s Winter Cherry, which killed 60 people five years ago, started at 15:59. Visitors who noticed the fire in the first minutes managed to escape, after which the fourth floor of the shopping and entertainment complex (SEC) was filled with acrid smoke, cutting off people at two points – in one of the cinema halls and near the blocked evacuation exit. This follows from the analysis of CCTV footage, memoirs and eyewitness accounts, which were studied by the Lenta.ru correspondent.

The fire started at 15:59. A short circuit occurred under the ceiling of the Winter Cherry, due to which one of the lamps that hung over a pit with foam rubber cubes in the trampoline area of ​​the Krucha children’s activity park melted. Drops of burning plastic set fire to the cubes, the flame began to flare up quickly in the pit where the children were at that moment.

“I turned around briefly, and … I thought that it just seemed to me that I saw a fire. Then I turned around again and saw that it was really fire! It spread very quickly, ”Katarina Legenza, who was an instructor in the activity park and watched the children on the rope course at the time the fire started, told Lente.ru.

I could not even imagine that foam rubber cubes could burn like that Katarina Legenzafire eyewitness

Katarina shouted to her partner to run to look for a fire extinguisher or water, and she, along with another colleague Sergei, rushed to pull the children out of the pit. Katarina and Sergei managed to pull out the three children who were there. By this time, it was no longer possible to put out the pit on our own. Katarina ran to the rope course, where there were other children, and began to shoot them from there. She managed to get everyone out of this area, after which she helped evacuate the rest of the visitors.

No one stopped showing movies when the fire started

CCTV footage shows that in the first 45 seconds after the fire, people in and around the activity park notice the fire and leave the floor. In the end, they all managed to escape. But in the corridor between the cinema halls, no one knew what was happening yet: they calmly sat on the sofas or walked around waiting for the show. In total, there were three cinema halls in the Winter Cherry – blue, yellow and red.

At the 51st second, the first person warned the audience in the blue cinema hall, but no one stopped the screening of the film either here or in the other two halls. People have been watching movies for a while. Because of the loud sound, the audience did not hear for a long time what the usher was shouting at them.

Already a minute after the fire started, the trampoline zone of the activity park was completely covered with smoke, but it had not yet penetrated into the cinema zone. After another 22 and 26 seconds, respectively, people began to run out of the blue and yellow cinema halls.

People in the red hall decided to close the door and wait for rescuers because of thick smoke.

1 minute and 30 seconds after the fire, at 16:01, the smoke reached the doors of the red cinema hall closest to the hearth. The ticket attendant informed the audience about what had happened, but no one followed her. Later, the audience looked out of the red hall, but because of the dense smoke and loud sounds of the ongoing film, they did not see or hear people walking towards the evacuation stairs. The five men who were at the session decided to close the door so that the smoke would not get inside, and wait for the rescuers.

Some children started calling their parents and saying they couldn’t leave the cinema. So the version spread that someone closed the hall from the outside.

More than 20 people were at the locked evacuation exit and died

Over the next three and a half minutes, everyone evacuated from the other two cinemas. The western evacuation staircase was packed with people, and someone began to direct everyone to the left, to the southwestern emergency staircase, but the door leading to it was closed.

23human died at the locked door to the southwest stairs

Alexander Ananyev was on the first floor of the shopping mall when his daughter called him from the red cinema hall. It was impossible to get to the children – there was already nothing to breathe in the corridor. At 16:07-16:09, he tried to knock out a window on the western staircase at the level of the third floor in order to turn the air flow around and again try to get through to his daughters (the data differs if he succeeded or not). Then he went downstairs to meet and escort the firemen to the fourth floor.

The first firefighters arrived at the mall 13 minutes after the fire broke out

The first link of firefighters arrived at the “Winter Cherry” only at 16:12, 13 minutes after the fire. The camera footage shows that Ananiev met Sergey Genin’s link on the street. He asked to save the children stuck on the fourth floor, but the firemen followed the guard, who led them to put out the fire.

The firefighters went through the mall, climbed the southeast stairs to the closed emergency exit on the fourth floor, tried to open it, but, having failed to do so, moved back the same way.

To estimate how long people could survive in those conditions, several studies have been conducted. According to the most pessimistic estimate, near the closed emergency southwest door, people could survive until 16:08:10, according to the most optimistic – until 16:22, already unconscious. In the cinema – until 16:23:30 and 16:47, respectively.

The victims of the fire in the “Winter Cherry” were 60 people, most of them – children. Four criminal cases were initiated against fifteen defendants. Now the court is continuing the consideration of the fourth case, the defendants in which are the former head of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Mamontov and his subordinate, the former head of the department for supervisory activities and preventive work Grigory Terentyev.

The first judgments in the fire case were handed down in autumn 2021. Nadezhda Suddenok, general director of Winter Cherry LLC, was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months; Igor Polozinenko, director of the System Integrator company that serviced fire alarms, received 6 years and 6 months in prison; his subordinate, engineer Alexander Nikitin, who turned off the alarm on March 19 2018 – 5 years and 6 months.