The chronology of the disappearance of the Minister of Health of the Omsk Region Alexander Murakhovsky has been restored. It was published by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, Murakhovsky followed the last one on an ATV as part of a group. At some point, he ran over a birch and, while trying to get out, lagged behind the others. Then the minister moved away from the ATV to contact the group by radio, but lost his way and could not find the way back.

Soon he found a trailer and stayed in it overnight. There Murakhovsky had a snack, melted a potbelly stove and boiled a kettle, and the next morning set off.

The official also said that he saw a helicopter flying over him, shouted and waved his hands, but was not noticed. He did not have his phone with him, since there is no connection in that area.

Earlier on May 10, it became known that Murakhovsky, whose search lasted for three days, was found alive. He himself came out of the forest 32 kilometers from the village of Pospelovo and is already ready to start work. The head of the Omsk Ministry of Health refused medical assistance.