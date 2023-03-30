The arrival in Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro ends his three-month stay in Florida (United States)with which he avoided complying with the tradition of the transfer of the presidential band, a barely symbolic gesture but one that has been respected by all the presidents since Brazil Democracy was restored in 1985, after 21 years of dictatorship.

The far-right returned to Brazil this Thursday, after three months after losing the elections against the leftist Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro arrived in the Brazilian capital on a commercial flight from Orlando (Florida) and did not go inside the terminal, where some 200 followers carrying Brazilian flags were waiting for him.

During these ninety days, Brazil experienced one of the most dramatic moments in its democratic history with the assault on the headquarters of the judicial, legislative and executive powers in Brasilia.

The riots, considered a coup, are being investigated by the Brazilian Justice, which has included Bolsonaro in its investigations for his alleged intellectual authorship of the assault.

Also, the Superior Electoral Court opened a new investigation against him in January for abuse of political and economic power during the 2022 presidential campaign; and two weeks ago, the former president has been linked to a scandal related to some packages of jewelry gifted by Saudi Arabia.

Photograph of the plane in which former President Jair Bolsonaro returned to Brazil.

This is the chronology of events since Bolsonaro arrived in the United States.

December 30, 2022.- The former Brazilian president lands in Florida two days before the inauguration of President Lula.

January first.– Lula receives the presidential sash for the third time with the absence of Jair Bolsonaro.

January the 8th.– Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters begin a march from the camp in front of the military barracks in Brasilia that culminates in the assault on the headquarters of the judicial, legislative and executive powers.

9 January.– Bolsonaro is admitted to an Orlando hospital.

January 10.– After being discharged, Bolsonaro publishes messages that question the electoral result. Hours later he deleted his social media posts.

January 13.– The Supreme Court of Brazil authorizes the Attorney General’s Office to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for his alleged participation as the mastermind of the assault.

January 14.– The Federal Police arrest Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice, in Brasilia, after disembarking from Florida.

January 18.– President Lula directly blames Bolsonaro for “instigating” the “attempted coup” of the State.

Supporters of former President Bolsonaro awaited him upon his arrival early Thursday morning at the Brasilia airport.

January 19.– The Superior Electoral Court opens a new investigation against former President Bolsonaro for abuse of political and economic power during the 2022 presidential campaign.

January 31.– Bolsonaro requests a “visa change” from the US immigration authorities, with which he could extend his stay in that country for six months. That day he attended a tribute by his fans in Orlando.

February 2.– His old ally, Brazilian senator Marcos do Val, accuses him of trying to convince him to stage a coup and not recognize Lula da Silva’s election victory.

February 10.– The Supreme Court of Brazil sends five investigation requests against Bolsonaro for statements in which he allegedly threatened Justice and defended the rupture of the institutional order.

February 16.– Michelle de Paula Firmo, Bolsonaro’s wife, appointed by the Liberal Party (PL) as head of its women’s organization.

March 15.– The Brazilian Court of Accounts orders the former president to deliver within five days the set of jewels that the Government of Saudi Arabia gave him in 2021.

March 19.– 51% of Brazilians rule out that Bolsonaro is responsible for the coup attempt on January 8.

March 24.– Bolsonaro returns, through his lawyers, a part of the jewels given by Saudi Arabia after the scandal that arose.

March 28.– It is reported the existence of a third package of jewelry given away by the Saudi government in 2019.

March 29.– Bolsonaro or members of his family lead the attacks on the press in 2022, according to the annual report of the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji).

EFE