In Tomsk, investigators of the transport division of the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Russia have restored the chronology of Alexei Navalny’s actions previous to hospitalization in Omsk. About this on Friday, September 11, reports transport division of the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Russia within the Siberian Federal District.

Through the verification actions, it was attainable to revive the route of the blogger himself and the individuals accompanying him. For instance, he visited the Xander Resort with the Velvet restaurant, was in a rented condo the place a working assembly together with his supporters was going down, and on the Vienna Espresso Home on the airport in Tomsk. It was there that Navalny ate, drank drinks, together with wine and alcoholic cocktails.

Investigators interviewed 5 of the six residents who have been with Alexei Navalny through the journey. Amongst them are Vladlen Los, Georgy Alburov, Ilya Pakhomov, Kira Yarmysh and Pavel Zelensky. Marina Pevchikh, who was accompanying Navalny, evaded explanations by flying to Germany on August 22.

Legislation enforcement officers are actually analyzing the reasons obtained from the blogger’s supporters, knowledgeable opinions and different supplies. The placement of passengers who flew in the identical airplane with Navalny can be being established, his private physician and medical clinic, the place the oppositionist underwent therapy, is being established.

Investigators are making ready a request for authorized help to the competent authorities in Germany. The request will embody a request for the presence of investigators and an knowledgeable from Russia when German colleagues conduct investigative actions with Navalny, docs and specialists, together with when receiving explanations, with the chance to ask clarifying and extra questions.

Alexei Navalny turned unwell on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the airplane urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic.

The German authorities introduced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian docs declare that the exams didn’t present the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s physique. The top doctor of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the affected person had a carbohydrate steadiness dysfunction.