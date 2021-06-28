Before having legions of fans like Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel was best known to science fiction fans for his role as Richard B. Riddick, the fugitive protagonist of the trilogy of The Chronicles of Riddick: Well the actor could soon return to the role of the character, even in the games.

In an interview with GamesRadar, the Fast & Furious star revealed that he already has a script ready for a fourth Riddick film. “It is only a matter of time before we have the opportunity to film it. It will be the fourth installment of the series, it must be fantastic“The actor also talked about the games, suggesting that the fourth film would have a game attached:”We have had a lot of success with Escape From Butcher Bay. And it seems like an eternity. I guess we’ll take advantage of the game space to add an extra chapter“.

The Chronicles of Riddick received two games both with the actor’s direct involvement in their development: Escape From Butcher Bay and Assault On Dark Athena. The first game serves as a prologue to the movies and is highly rated by fans. The second game, Assault On Dark Athena, was released in 2009 and came with an HD version.

For now Vin Diesel is busy: after the release of Fast & Furious 9 the actor is starting to lay the foundations for the next chapter.

Source: Gamespot