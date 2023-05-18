The II edition of the Award from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the BBVA Foundation for Scientific Communication has decided to honor the researchers from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME-CSIC) who have devoted themselves to transmitting to society the best scientific information on the volcanic eruption on La Palma; to the trajectory of SINC, the scientific news agency of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT); and the astronomer and popularizer Rafael Bachiller. Two young journalists have also received aid. Both the two prizes – each endowed with 40,000 euros – and the two aids – each endowed with 35,000 euros – are part of the Program to Promote Scientific Communication created in 2021 by the CSIC and the BBVA Foundation. Its objective is to recognize and encourage the essential work of journalists and communicators who report in a rigorous and attractive way on the advances of science, as well as to improve training in this decisive field for the scientific culture of society. More than 100 applications have been submitted to this second edition, both for awards and for aid. In its first edition, the CSIC-BBVA Foundation Award in its journalistic category was received by Materia, the science section of EL PAÍS.

The jury has recognized the “exemplary work carried out in the context of an emergency” to the researchers of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC). The team of chroniclers, led by Elisabeth Díaz Losada, head of Scientific Culture at IGME, has been awarded for their dedication to informing society through all possible platforms about the science behind the La Palma volcanic eruption of 2021 -2022. An award for the “crucial importance of communicating scientific knowledge to society from the field and first minute”, highlights the jury’s minutes.

The minutes also highlight that the multidisciplinary team “worked on the ground during the volcanic eruption and understood from the first minute that a fundamental part of their job was to communicate what was happening to journalists and the population.” For this reason, he adds, “he dedicated a good part of his time, even in a situation of physical and emotional danger, to report, rigorously and immediately, on the work they were doing.” Just one hour after the eruption, the Chroniclers recorded the official information available at that time on a web page that they would constantly update to include all the relevant news. In the three months that the eruption lasted, the web accumulated more than two million visits.

In this section of acknowledgment of research, ex aequo, the scientific communication of the astronomer and popularizer Rafael Bachiller, director of the National Astronomical Observatory and the Royal Observatory of Madrid, has been awarded for his “long career dedicated to the dissemination of knowledge”. Bachiller is a leading researcher of international prestige in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics, who has published more than 350 scientific articles in leading specialized journals, mainly on his area of ​​expertise: the formation of solar-type stars. At the same time, he has always considered that the dissemination of knowledge to society is “an obligation of the scientific world.” Throughout the last 15 years, Bachiller has also dedicated a great effort to bring astronomy closer to the general public, mainly through the multimedia sections that he created on the newspaper’s website. The world, as well as in hundreds of conferences, exhibitions, and interventions in radio and television programs. In addition, he is a prolific author of books intended for the general public. For all these reasons, he has become “an exemplary benchmark for the dissemination of knowledge to society”, in the words of the jury

The astronomer and popularizer Rafael Bachiller, director of the National Astronomical Observatory, in front of the historic building of Retiro Park. LUIS SEVILLANO ARRIBAS (THE COUNTRY)

In the journalistic category, “the trajectory” of the SINC news agency, of the Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) has been awarded. The jury, headed by the president of the CSIC Eloísa del Pino and Rafael Pardo, director of the BBVA Foundation, awarded them the award for their “exceptional 15-year career in which they have managed to reach massive audiences, both in Spain and Latin America, with a quality journalism. The Foundation also praises the use of “creditworthy sources and attractive narratives” to make science news accessible to the general public, in addition to allowing the “republication of its contents, all of which are freely accessible.”

The SINC scientific news agency was created in 2008 with the purpose of disseminating the work of the Spanish scientific community to the media in our country. Fifteen years later, the report highlights, “not only has it achieved this goal, but it has also managed to become a means of communication with its own voice, offering reports, interviews and analysis with original approaches.”

The current team of Agencia SINC, which has been awarded for its career: Enrique Sacristán, Ana Hernando, Eva Rodríguez and Verónica Fuentes.

The two CSIC-BBVA Foundation for Scientific Communication grants have been awarded to young science journalists Jon Gurutz Arranz and Iole Ferrara, who will have the opportunity to carry out training itineraries to learn first-hand about cutting-edge research carried out in CSIC centers. The idea behind the scholarship for specialization in scientific communication is for the two journalists to spend stays in CSIC institutes, laboratories and centers to learn about the entire research process from within and to communicate it.

