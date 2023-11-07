The award ceremony for the second edition of the CSIC-BBVA Foundation Awards and Grants, held this Monday in Madrid, has vindicated the value of scientific communication so that society has more opportunities and guides decision-making in the face of great challenges. Among the winners are the researchers from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME-CSIC), for transmitting to society the best scientific information on the volcanic eruption on La Palma; the trajectory of the scientific news agency SINC, for combining “the most reliable sources with attractive and accessible narratives for the general public,” according to the jury; and the astronomer and popularizer Rafael Bachiller, for “a long history of sustained dedication to the dissemination of knowledge.” Journalists Jon Gurutz Arranz and Iole Ferrara have also received aid. “Understanding and practicing truthful and honest scientific communication can contribute to improving the results and effectiveness of our democracy,” said the president of the CSIC, Eloísa del Pino, during the ceremony held on Monday in the Assembly Hall of the CSIC headquarters. CSIC, in Madrid.

The two awards, of 40,000 euros each, and the two grants, of 35,000 euros each, are part of the Program to Promote Scientific Communication created in 2021 by the CSIC and the BBVA Foundation, in order to recognize and encourage indispensable work of journalists and communicators who report in a rigorous and attractive way on the advances of science, and improve training in this decisive field for the scientific culture of society.

“In Spain we have a scientific community that, perhaps, because it has been more difficult than in other societies around us, has understood very well the importance of combining work in the laboratory or at the table with the projection of knowledge to society,” said the director of the BBVA Foundation. “We also have excellent journalism professionals who have known how to gain space and respectability in the media and the appreciation of society. “Both of them are very well represented here today.” In the first edition, the CSIC-BBVA Foundation Award in its journalistic category was received by Subjectthe science section of EL PAÍS.

More information

The 16 chroniclers of the La Palma volcanic eruption who dedicated themselves to the task of reporting, practically live, on the eruption of the volcano in 2021 faced “an unprecedented challenge”, as recalled Elisabeth Díaz Losada, head of scientific culture at the IGME. Just one hour after the start of the eruption, the award-winning team captured the official information available on a web page that they would constantly update. In the three months that the eruption lasted, the website accumulated more than two million visits. Díaz has expressed her confidence that the award-winning work has served to show that “geology is directly related to the well-being and proper functioning of society.”

In the journalistic category, the jury has stated that the scientific news agency SINC, of ​​the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), has become “a media outlet with its own voice, offering reports, interviews and analysis with original approaches”, and his work has managed to reach a massive audience, both in Spain and Latin America. The agency was born in 2008 with the purpose of disseminating the work of the Spanish scientific community to the media. The next great challenge for the agency, according to its editor-in-chief Eva Rodríguez, is to continue innovating with journalistic initiatives that even further transcend Spanish borders and put a special focus on what is happening in the countries of Ibero-America.

For the award-winning astronomer and popularizer, Rafael Bachiller, communication to society in general “is particularly important” because “they have the right to know how we scientists spend the funds they entrust to us when they pay their taxes.” Bachiller is a prominent researcher of international prestige in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics, and has published more than 350 scientific articles on the formation of solar-type stars, his area of ​​​​specialization. Furthermore, Bachiller has dedicated a good part of his career to the dissemination of knowledge in other fields of “general scientific culture”, as the jury has pointed out. “We astronomers are excited to tell the wonders of the cosmos to everyone, and everyone likes to be fascinated. In fact, that fascination with the wonders of nature is the seed of science,” he noted.

The two beneficiaries of the CSIC-BBVA Foundation for Scientific Communication Grants, Jon Gurutz Arranz and Iole Ferrara, have highlighted the “crucial role” of scientific journalism in the face of hoaxes and misinformation. Thanks to the program, they are carrying out training stays in CSIC centers to learn about the entire scientific research process.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.