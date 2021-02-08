A fter the wave #MeToo, arrived #MeTooInceste and #MeTooGay. It is happy but what sadness! Such a waste ! What a scandal! What strength and what courage it took them to say what they went through, when they were children most of the time.

When they find the strength to talk about it, it is often in adulthood. Especially because you have to feel safe and thwart the tricks of the brain which makes trauma “forget” – to make life bearable – without however eliminating the traumatic consequences. Some more or less manage to repair themselves but others die from it, most remain very damaged. If this happens, it is also because we – the adults – do not listen or do not know how to hear or understand the children who express it.

In the majority of situations, this happens before the age of 10. It is the act of a stepfather, a father, a brother, an uncle, often several times. Sometimes some family members understand what is going on but choose not to say anything to protect the abuser, to side with him, not to break up the family, not to make waves. The child remains alone. According to Muriel Salmona, psychiatrist, specialist in traumatic memory, 6.7 million people have suffered incest in France. One in 5 girls and one in 13 boys experience sexual violence, half of which is incestuous. This means that in each school, in each class, approximately 3 or 4 children are directly affected. So in my 4 classes with kids aged 10-14, statistically 12-16 of my students are or have been sexually assaulted. When you think about it, it’s dizzying. Thinking about it more, I told myself that it was my responsibility to talk about it with my students. However, it is not within my competence. That’s why I called on the nurse and social worker at my college. They are very receptive and attentive to the students.

One of them is also involved in an association that works against this violence against children. She even wrote an addressed and child-friendly book to discuss these topics with them. It’s called A snake in my satchel (1) and addresses in a fine and delicate way all the worries and dramas that children may encounter. This snake introduces into the child’s schoolbag, perhaps the death of a loved one whom they are not told about, mistreatment (including by peers), harassment, violence and therefore also sexual assault .

With their help, I hope we can get the snakes out of the school bags.