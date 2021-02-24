We have noticed a curious phenomenon in pronunciation. The frequent reappearance of the open o, where, in common French, as it is spoken in Île-de-France, one would expect a closed o. For example, pronounce the side o like the side o in the expression “have the odds. Or not to differentiate between ours and ours. As if the circumflex accent had disappeared. Or rather as if people had converted to the accent of the South. For this one vowel and not for the southern way of making words and phrases sing.