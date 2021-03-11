AT line , the first novel of Joseph Ponthus, who died on February 23 at the age of 42, was noticed. Well Named. Brought to move to Brittany and not finding a job in the social sector that was his, he was hired as a temporary worker in food factories: packaging shrimps, fish, fresh and breaded, prepared meals … pushing carcasses in a slaughterhouse too. It testifies to the exploitation, the fight against time, the difficulty of talking to each other… Of the competition, but also of solidarity. And that one can be a worker and have read Apollinaire, Beckett or Marx. ” We hear – he said – that there is no longer a working class. Rather, there is no more working class consciousness. Capitalism has triumphed. He segmented the men and the observation applies to the title of their position. We no longer say worker, but production operator; we no longer say chain, but line… This euphemization of the terms says something. “ We have repeatedly mentioned this euphemization here, which is by no means innocent. Words can serve as a cover-up to hide reality from the very eyes of those who experience it. No more unemployed people, but job seekers, no more cashiers, but cashiers, no more sweepers, but surface technicians, more teachers, but school teachers… Thus, the famous “middle class” has it replaced the popular classes … This does not prevent many who are supposed to be part of it from being exposed from the 10th of the month …

But words cannot serve as a cover-up forever. Anyone can end up seeing that “The king is naked” and class consciousness can resurface where it is not expected, as the yellow vests movement has shown. It remains to define what precisely is meant by the words “class consciousness”. This is not just about knowing that you are part of the working class. To qualify this spontaneous form, which can at best lead to economic struggle, Lenin spoke of “Trade unionism “, from the name of the English unions. He opposed it with the revolutionary consciousness of a proletariat which would struggle to become the ruling class. Gramsci, in his vocabulary, also distinguished the phase “Corporate-economic” phase ” Politics “. Whatever the words, the question remains. We are getting away from the question of language a little, do you think? … Certainly, but Louise Labé was already saying “(I) cannot give myself content / If outside of me does not protrude”.