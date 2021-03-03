Let’s talk a bit about the rain and the good weather. It will change us from Covid-19. Yes… We should say “the”. But the custom has spread, especially in popular circles of saying “the”. And that’s okay, doctor.

The weather is – along with health – one of the most shared subjects. When you meet your neighbor, after the “it’s okay” ritual (which, despite its formal nature, nevertheless refers to health), we generally exchange a few banalities that are almost as formal as the weather is. When France was predominantly rural and life and work depended more on the mood of the weather, things were undoubtedly less formal. The language has a number of expressions to evoke rain and good weather, which sometimes involve farm animals, such as “duck cold” or “dog weather”. For the Romans, the dog was rather associated with high temperatures, which gave the word heat wave. Today, under the influence of weather reports (a daily event not to be missed), the vocabulary has changed. We got used to a whole more scientific lexicon. We were already familiar with anticyclones, high and low pressures. These, according to Météo-France, are specific areas “On a weather map by a system of closed isobars whose value decreases towards the center”… They can cause “depressions”, which do not only threaten our morale. By the way, it seems our leaders are worried about “The mental health of the French”…

An atmospheric depression can, for its part, cause disturbances and wind, a weak or strong wind “to decorate the oxen”. We can hear people talk about “sea entrances”; when a mass of air from the sea arrives over the land. There is also the “cold drop”, an air pocket which forms a little more than 5,000 meters above our heads and which can conflict with the air closer to the ground.

It is a characteristic feature of our age dominated by technology (see technolatry), that the way in which the words of specialists are disseminated.

The current epidemic provides many examples. Everyone, unwillingly, is familiar with viruses, variants, the “incidence rate” … Which does not necessarily make each of us an expert in epidemiology. Does the poetry of language lose it? Not always… Sometimes a weather presenter (mostly women) tells us that the sky is going to “get bored”. But, “after the rain, the good weather” … And why not, “tomorrows which sing”.