When the inhabitants of a country adopt a word from elsewhere, it is sometimes an enrichment. This is because they did not necessarily have this word in their own language. It was (and still can be) so with certain English words which have been adopted into French. We were thinking about it a few days ago in front of a picture of the Black Socks singing with unplugged electric guitars. Frequent case in those years of what was called “play-back”. Is there a word to say it in French? Pseudo-direct? … In any case, “playback” meant a new practice, it had its use and it has remained.

Sometimes these Anglo-American borrowings are not only unnecessary but harmful. These are killer words that replace words that served their purpose. For example, the “cluster” instead of the focus, the “challenge” instead of the challenge or “mature” instead of ripe. They are, at best, unnecessary or introduce not clarity into the language but confusion. So we heard the Minister of Health talk about new variants of the virus. Note that it was not so long ago that we would have said the new forms or variants of the virus… but there, the feminine recedes without anyone taking offense. But in regard to them he used the word “tracing”, when he could have spoken of tracking, tracking or even tracing. “Tracing” is one of those useless words, with the appendix in -ing, which today we encumber the language to make it more learned, more “modern”, more “in”. And sometimes the use of these anglicisms is a source of confusion, even ridicule.

Globalization, and the importation of objects and words that go with it, takes less and less account of the sounds and connotations specific to each language. Thus, Audi sells here nicely named cars Q2, Q3, Q6 and more… Which does not produce the same effect in French as in German or in English. Likewise, we received the following invitation: “Date your editor. “In fact, one should pronounce” déïte “… because the word derives from the practice of” dating “, which of course comes from the French word date, in the expression” take date “, therefore having an appointment or a” date “. But, in French, that doesn’t mean anything. We do not date someone… and if it is he or she who dates too much, it does not bode very well for the meeting in question… So pay attention to the pronunciation! And the effects of fashion, which may not be long in “dating”.