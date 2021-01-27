Fortunately, in life, there are not just reasons for worry or anger. We can sometimes want to drink with friends. And that’s what we did, notwithstanding the gloom of the times. But here’s a question that pops up when we raise our glasses: “By the way, how do you say ‘toast’ in French? “

“Toast”, we may be told … The word is English, but it has been adopted so long ago that it is part of everyday French. This is true and we are not proposing to send him back to the other side of the Channel for Brexit. But let’s face it, this word is not terrible. If only because it has the drawback of ambiguity. It also commonly designates a toasted bread, a rusk. Its etymology comes from the Old French toster, which meant to roast. (This is how it would have to be written if we wanted the spelling to match the pronunciation.) Why this double use of the same word? According to the linguists of Oxford, it would be due to the habit, in the XVIIth century, to raise his glass while quoting the name of a lady, this name being supposed to raise the company, like the spicy biscuits which one put in wine… and which perfumed them, the “flavored”, as we say in English. (A beautiful English word, for once, which also comes from an old forgotten French word, “flaveur” which unites taste and smell.). So, how to say otherwise? We can wear “a health” … It’s a bit flat. A libation? A bit special … Normally, a libation is used to honor the gods and you have to pour a few drops on the ground … What we are loath to because we respect wine … But there is another word, forgotten by most of us: a twig.

Chez Rabelais, in the Quarter Pound, the twig is a tall glass. It seems that, by extension, brinde soon served as a toast. We find it at Hugo: “Make strands”; and among twentieth century writers, such as Henri Bosco, in his novel The Mas Théotime : ” It was de rigueur, with us, to brindle by making a wish, then to exchange the cups and to kiss, boys and girls. “ What we no longer have the right to do!

This very word “from our country” dates from the 16th century. He would have arrived with mercenaries from across the Rhine and the expression “bring dir’s” (Je te le porter…). In Spanish, a “brindis” is also a toast (or “toste”).

It is also he who would have given “brindezingue” or “to make the binge” and perhaps “to all blind”. Note that it is also to the Germans that we owe the word “toast”, from the verb “trinken”.“Trinch! “said Rabelais. This year, the wine promises to be excellent. So, let’s stick to the new year!