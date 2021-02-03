The never-ending pandemic has imposed on us a lot of new words that are often absent from dictionaries. In addition to the ready-made formulas of safety instructions, the haunting repetition of which is difficult to bear, words have changed meaning or have been created (“barrier gestures”…).

Of course, some took the opportunity to impose English words, like “cluster” instead of hearth. But most of the words that appeared are French words. Distancing first qualified as social (an unfortunate formula) has become physical. And the word took on a precise meaning that we did not know before. We also started doing “distance learning” lessons. And sometimes, for the lucky few, in “face-to-face”. With a hesitation on the ending: -ciel or -tiel? As insane, existential, or not “essential”, like bookstores. In addition to the warrior language which aims to maintain fear, we have also seen the appearance of “contact cases”, “tele-aperitifs” or “aperitif-zoom”, “virtual concerts”, “hydroalcoholic” gel, the fortnight, the “derogatory certificates”… and even the “vaccinodrome”!

Bernard Cerquiglini, one of the linguists who participated in the recent issue of the journal thought on the state of French, considers that the current crisis testifies to the good health of the language and the ability of Francophones to invent words. For example, he says, confinement existed, but not “deconfinement”. And even less “re-containment”. But these are well-formed words that everyone can understand.

The Le Robert dictionary, which regularly elects the “word of the year”, has renounced it, so as not to have to choose “coronavirus” or “Covid”, but it has taken a happy initiative. In collaboration with the Oulipo (the Ouvroir de Littérature Potentielle, founded in 1960 by Raymond Queneau and François Le Lionnais), he encouraged readers to constitute a Dicovid or fictitious dictionary of (or the) Covid by demonstrating imagination to invent “portmanteau words”.

And they elected fifteen who do not lack style. Here are some of them: “airgasmer”, taking a first breath of air by removing your mask; “Self-obstruct”: cover your glasses with fog because of the mask; “Optional”: optional which becomes compulsory; “Hydroalcoholism”: tendency to coat themselves with gel rather than washing their hands; “Mascarpogne”: hold your mask in your hand, “remote ventilate”: stir the wind by teleworking: “hide”: realize that you have kept your mask while you are alone; or “vaccinglinglin”, when there will be vaccines for everyone.