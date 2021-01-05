In Besançon, it almost feels like a Fernand Reynaud sketch. The foreigner who, far from eating French bread, is in reality the one who makes it. Except that in the end it’s not funny at all.

Laye Fodé Traoréine was born in 2002, he did not know his biological family and grew up in a foster family. On the advice of his foster mother, he left the country where he spent his childhood so that nothing bad would happen to him. He crossed Mali and Libya. Then he arrived in Italy at the age of 16 and a half, crossing the Mediterranean in an inflatable boat. He then took a random train that took him to Nîmes. An association from Nîmes helped him and referred him to an association in Gray, in the Haute-Saône department. For a year and a half now, he has been living in Besançon in a hostel and for two months he has obtained his apartment. He has integrated a baker’s CAP and works as an apprentice. For a year and a half he has been getting up at 3 a.m., taking his classes, learning French and graduating in June. His boss, who describes him as an enthusiastic person who works very well, had agreed with him that he would then do a professional certificate in his bakery. A job guaranteed for several years therefore.

Laye Fodé Traoréine arrived in France as a foreign minor. Today he is of age. On January 2, he was to be expelled. An administrative summary was requested but rejected. His boss and the other employees have confirmed his commitment to work but nothing helps, so his boss goes on a hunger strike so that Laye can finish his studies with him.

This decision, like so many others in this area, is of an inhumanity which, despite its habit, continues to shock and revolt. Especially since in France the legislation relating to the protection of children provides that young people, minors or adults, up to the age of 21, are protected with regard to their “Vulnerability”, and this, whatever their nationality. Without family, far from where he grew up, just 18 years old… some criteria of vulnerability. However, from a young age, he has managed. Can you imagine the energy and courage it takes to have braved so many dangers so early? Laye is also in training. At the very least, he should be able to complete this one. Today, almost still a child, he asks nothing. Nothing except that we let him work and live to make our bread. A job that few would be willing to do, especially for a remuneration of this level. In addition to the inhumanity, it is the imbecility of this decision that is striking. Thank you to his boss and his colleagues for working for our bread and putting the world right.