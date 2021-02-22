When I started this column two years ago, I indicated that I wanted to use the space that gave me Humanity to talk about what is going on with those of whom we hear little about, because they have little access to expression or are not heard (the poorest, the disabled, the exiles , prisoners, children from working-class neighborhoods, etc.).

To account for discrimination, domination and injustice, we need the work of journalists and researchers who document these phenomena. Sometimes you also have to create concepts. Concepts help to think about a reality, to reflect in order to better understand it. These are new words, created precisely to identify a new reality or one that we did not pay attention to before. “Intersectional” is one of them. I hold this concept as essential in order to think about dominations, to show them and, above all, to better fight them.

Although the very term ‘intersectional’ is debated by those who use it, I believe there may be agreement that it refers to the situation of people experiencing multiple forms of domination at the same time. in a society. For example, being a woman and having black skin puts you in a situation of experiencing sexism and racism, but also a form of racism different from that experienced by black men and a different form of sexism. of that suffered by white women.

However, it was precisely a black American lawyer, Kimberlé Crenshaw, who, in 1991, invented this concept of intersectionality after a study of black women in the United States. She noted that “When talking about black people, the focus is on black men; and when we talk about women, the attention is focused on white women ”. In other words, while they suffered two kinds of cumulative discrimination, they were as if invisible. Everything happened as if what they were experiencing did not exist.

The President of the French Republic was moved in October 2020 in his speech on the “separatism” law of the importation of theories from the United States, pointing to this “intersectional” research. Of course, historical, geographic and cultural contexts must be taken into account, but fortunately, research has been globalized for a long time and, in this case, the fact that black women are victims of a double invisibilization and discrimination. is not unique to the United States. Taking into account previously unknown dominations – gender and racial – does not preclude taking into account already well documented dominations such as social dominations. On the contrary, this makes it possible to refine them and to think about the organization of society in its complexity. One more opportunity to win the battle for equality.