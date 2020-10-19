This week, we learned that the departmental and regional elections could be postponed. On the other hand, the elections for class delegates did take place. Eight candidates in my 6th grade class. Four girls, four boys.

In turn, each candidate came to stand in front of the board, facing his comrades. The first candidate presentations were pretty sketchy: “I will be a good delegate because I am good”; “My name is X”; “I will be a good delegate”. As we can see, modest and fairly open projects… But they still had the guts to be candidates, to stand up, to present themselves physically in front of others. I realize that it is not nothing to the fact that two of the eight candidates did not feel to take this step, even though they did that to be candidates. Then passed, one behind the other, two girls, Ma and Ka, who had obviously thought about their application and had even written some kind of project saying their wish. “To listen to and help their comrades” that they “All liked” and their will “To change what is wrong”, as “Having to stay outside during recess, even when it rains”, the “Satchels too heavy”. The last candidate was very synthetic: “I will be fine and I will do as Ma and Ka said. “ Then all the candidates – even those who hadn’t dared to speak the first time around – lined up in front of their potential voters and submitted to their questions. Each question had to be addressed to all the candidates, who themselves chose those to which they answered. There were four: why did they want to be class delegates? What did they want to do? Why did voters have to believe their promises? How would they go about changing the rules if they were elected?

I was really blown away with how they all progressed in 55 minutes. They ended up with the same program, not because they repeated what others, better prepared, had said. They listened to and stimulated each other, between candidates and under the effect of questions and answers from voters. Some went back to what they had said. They came to a consensus on what was the collective interest of the class, with nuances, on how to achieve their goals and the prioritization of these according to their importance and the difficulty of achieving them. Thus, one, shy, dared an answer which was taken up by the others when another, “loud mouth” in normal times, questioned the relevance of her candidacy after the exchanges.

In short, democracy as sharing, deliberation and listening. Democracy as a collective relationship and not a personal adventure. What to show some adults.