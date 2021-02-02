Every year, in the Doubs, Amnesty International organizes a short story competition in parallel with its book fair, Plumes rebelles. This show is held on a winter weekend. Four round tables punctuate it where four topical issues on human rights are debated. The subjects of these round tables are also those of the news competition. This year, the show is canceled due to Covid-19, but the competition is maintained. It is for middle school and high school students or students to invent a short story illustrating one of the issues discussed.

Amnesty activists intervene in the classes to talk about their association, especially the defense of human rights in the world. During their speaking in my classes, I again saw how welcome these interventions outside the school were. We all learn something and the teacher also shows that he does not know everything. Very discreet children, who are not usually very active in class, can be a driving force on this occasion, by their interest in the subject, sometimes by their knowledge. This year I had a group of girls who wanted to participate in the competition. Four 6th grade students, two from the neighborhood school, two from a nearby village, chose to create a story on one of the proposed themes, that of “toxic speech”.

For two weeks, they took advantage of all their lunch breaks – sometimes with me, but from afar – to work together on their story and organized videoconferences to continue their discussions. They resulted in an amazing story, written with four hands. It is about a young girl from Côte d’Ivoire who dreams of winning the marathon of the Olympic Games at a time when this event was still prohibited for women. Forbidden that remind him of adults anxious to avoid disappointment, but also denigrating young boys. But there are also some great boy roles in this story. In 8000 characters, my four student writers tackle discrimination linked to gender and physical appearance. But also the strength of childhood dreams, determination and solidarity. Presenting their news to the class, they also knew how to tell us with humor their setbacks, the fact that they almost split up and quit due to a disagreement on how the story should end, a divergence that they have finally resolved nicely.

The quality of their work, their happiness (and mine) mean that, next year, I will do it earlier so that more children feel authorized and supported in this achievement that can be accomplished alone or in groups, with or without the help of a teacher.