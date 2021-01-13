We heard a young (and likeable) game show contestant use the phrase that is now trending: ” basic… “. She herself is from Belgium, but she uses a formula that is currently very widespread in France, especially among young people.

At first glance, the meaning is not mysterious. In more classic French, we could say ” originally “, or “Fundamentally”, or ” essentially “… or other things. Already, the expression “based on” had given rise to debate. The French Academy recalls that Littré considered the verb “to base” as a useless neologism. Royer-Collard, who was Girondin during the Revolution, partisan of the constitutional monarchy and professor of philosophy, opposed to the fact that he entered the Dictionary of the Academy, had declared: “If he comes in, I’m going out. “ It would be advisable to prefer it to found, establish, sit… “Based on” is, in fact, already a transposition of the English “based on”. For purists, it would be better to reserve it for its military use: “Troops are based on the border … or in Mali”, for example. And sometimes even stuck in the sands … Similarly “basic” he makes one think furiously of the “basically” so frequent in everyday English, hence, no doubt, the favor it enjoys today. But, base comes from the Greek, “basis”, which means “walk” and even “sole of the foot”. Like the pedestal… Base, in French, has several meanings. The base is the lower part of an object on which it rests. It is the base on which a building or a monument can rise …

In geometry, we speak of the base of a triangle or a cone. In chemistry, “bases” are so designated as opposed to “acids”. We can also speak of a “basic” income …

The word has meaning in political vocabulary, especially in the Marxist and revolutionary tradition. We remember the slogan “At the grassroots and in action! The base designates the militants of a party (as opposed to the “leaders”), those who make it possible to speak of a “mass” organization or party.

More generally, the base is the people, the obscure, the rank-less, the “masses who make history”. Those who are rarely entitled to the honors and golds of power and generally do not have the “ear” of power. “Grassroots”, this base often expresses itself with its feet, by refusing to vote, for example, or, better, by demonstrating and petitioning. We can ignore it … But without it, nothing works.This is why, as Eugène Pottier says in the International: “The world has to change its base. “