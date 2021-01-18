The courageous hunger strike of baker Stéphane Ravacley to demand the regularization of his apprentice of Guinean origin, under the influence of an obligation to leave French territory, the wave of support received in the population and the defense of his lawyers succeed to the regularization of Laye.

Finally ! Good news is scarce in this area. Let us rejoice. But what an investment it took to put an end to this absurd affair! Absurd affair, but far from exceptional for thousands of young isolated foreign adults formerly placed in child welfare, contrary to what the Minister of Labor, Employment and Vocational Training said , Mrs. Élisabeth Borne, January 8, 2021. The Minister even added that “ the logic for unaccompanied minors, engaging in training, is that they can, after two years, continue to work in France if all goes well ”.

Unfortunately, those who support these young people see daily that many of them, enrolled in vocational training leading to a diploma (apprenticeship training centers, vocational baccalaureate) in fields with a shortage of manpower (baker, butcher , mason, mechanic…), are stopped dead in their professional integration course because of the challenge of their identity and in defiance of the decisions rendered by the judicial authorities.

Denouncing this absurdity and arguing about the fact that these young people work to support them in their life project in France should not lead us to conclude that only the fact of working gives the legitimacy to remain in the territory. If people do not work, it is mainly because the unemployment rate is already high in France, if in addition we do not recognize your legitimacy to be present, the difficulties increase, moreover many have been traumatized by what they have lived in their home country or on the journey, are exhausted and / or on their own. Finally, there is a fundamental injustice today that the fate of each other is determined by their place of birth. The aim of the French Revolution was to end a class privilege. Today we also have to put an end to the privilege of the place of birth.

The opening of the borders will not make it possible to redress this injustice more fully, but will at least be a step forward in trying to reduce it. In this respect, the opening of borders is a project of equality in addition to a project more respectful of the men and women inhabiting our planet.