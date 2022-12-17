MC Saturday, December 17, 2022, 13:31



With the arrival of Christmas, the announcements of different organizations that take advantage of the holidays to launch their campaigns follow one another. Mythical and highly anticipated are the Lottery or Campofrío, but this year the DGT has also wanted to join.

The agency has developed a Christmas advertisement that appeals to the most emotional and dramatic part: the death of a relative. Under the motto “Christmas you couldn’t live”, the DGT brings together a family that lost their father years ago to recreate images.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, they have created a photo album in which

the deceased man appearsraising awareness of the importance of respecting the rules on the road, specifically keeping a safe distance.

“I have not been able to live this Christmas with my father,” says one of the daughters of the family, while everyone appears emotionally remembering the loved one, Martín, who

passed away in 1983 in an accident caused by having respected the safety distance.