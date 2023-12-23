In the sunny state of Florida, the Christmas season takes on a unique touch. Instead of decorating trees, the Jacksonville Beach community hosts “Deck the Chairs.” This celebration stands out for being one of the largest Christmas light displays in the state and is known for the decoration of the iconic lifeguard chairs instead of the traditional Christmas pine trees.

The essence of this holiday lies in the creative decoration of lifeguard chairs. Implemented in 2014, year after year, it intervenes on the chairs, turning them into true luminous works of art that are exhibited for 6 weeks in the beach area of ​​northern Florida, which this year will be available to visit. from November 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

The event has become a tradition among local residents.

Currently, this event attracts more than 100,000 visitors who year after year enjoy the event that has become a Jacksonville Beach tradition, in addition to having volunteers who come together to decorate the iconic chairs and make them works of art full of lights.

People gather at the place to enjoy the activities

According to its official website, DTC has the purpose of supporting the arts for children and promoting artistic education in the community, seeking cultural and community enrichment.

The event has the participation of the inhabitants, where various activities are carried out for those present.

A call is made to the population

After almost a decade of operations, the central symbol of the event, a 9-meter-high Christmas tree installed in 2014, has suffered wear and tear due to constant exposure to the salty ocean air.

A fundraising campaign is currently underway to restore this Christmas icon. With a limited budget, DTC is calling on the community and event attendees to contribute and preserve this centerpiece that illuminates the holiday.