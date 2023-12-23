You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
There are no traditional Christmas trees here, instead, lifeguard chairs are decorated
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In the sunny state of Florida, the Christmas season takes on a unique touch. Instead of decorating trees, the Jacksonville Beach community hosts “Deck the Chairs.” This celebration stands out for being one of the largest Christmas light displays in the state and is known for the decoration of the iconic lifeguard chairs instead of the traditional Christmas pine trees.
The essence of this holiday lies in the creative decoration of lifeguard chairs. Implemented in 2014, year after year, it intervenes on the chairs, turning them into true luminous works of art that are exhibited for 6 weeks in the beach area of northern Florida, which this year will be available to visit. from November 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024.
Currently, this event attracts more than 100,000 visitors who year after year enjoy the event that has become a Jacksonville Beach tradition, in addition to having volunteers who come together to decorate the iconic chairs and make them works of art full of lights.
According to its official website, DTC has the purpose of supporting the arts for children and promoting artistic education in the community, seeking cultural and community enrichment.
A call is made to the population
After almost a decade of operations, the central symbol of the event, a 9-meter-high Christmas tree installed in 2014, has suffered wear and tear due to constant exposure to the salty ocean air.
A fundraising campaign is currently underway to restore this Christmas icon. With a limited budget, DTC is calling on the community and event attendees to contribute and preserve this centerpiece that illuminates the holiday.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Christmas #tradition #Florida #newcomers #don39t
Leave a Reply