Sunday, December 24, 2023, 07:57



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The poor performance of Real Murcia in the league has reduced some sales of Real Murcia Christmas products, although there are many fans who are going to both the club's official store located in Enrique Roca and the one located in Plaza Fuensanta from the center of the capital of the Region to buy some great souvenirs.

One of the most popular products is the Real Murcia Christmas-themed jersey, which has a price of 52.95 euros (subscribers will have a 10% discount). The gray slippers for walking around the house are also in high demand (31.80 euros), while the club has also marketed decorative objects for the Christmas tree such as the shield, the stadium, the shirt and other pendants. At the booth installed in the Circular Plaza you can also exclusively buy pencil cases and notebooks for children.

The club's two stores will open today, Christmas Eve, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the Murcian booth in the Plaza Circular will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.