Pablo Sánchez / AGM Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:34



Dark mode

























you need to be subscriber to access this functionality. Log in



either

Subscribe



















Share





Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Nutcrackers, Santa Claus, Three Wise Men, banners with the image of the baby Jesus and Christmas decorations of all kinds decorate the balconies of several houses throughout the city center. The people of Cartagena decorate the facades of their homes predominantly in red and adora, as well as green, which most incorporate to give a vegetal touch to the decorations.

The City Council has followed the same trend in the Alameda de San Antón area. A large red carpet presides over the median along which they have installed several photocalls in which the red balls and natural decorations stand out. The “most original and charming” photo will win a prize.

In the Alameda there is also the traditional market that, together with the one in the port, makes up the Christmas offer of small artisan and gastronomic stalls.

Next to the Icue, to which someone has placed a Santa Claus hat and a scarf, there is a wooden hut where these days King Gaspar is receiving the little ones, and also adults who want to stop by to ask him for gifts. last minute. Last week Santa Claus went to this same location.

Although those who prefer to leave their requests to their Eastern Majesties in writing can do so in the royal mailbox located in the Town Hall square. In this place there is also a large illuminated tree and several light photo booths.







Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge































Enlarge

























