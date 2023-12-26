The Christmas message of King Felipe VI, broadcast by 30 television channels, obtained an average screen share of 64.1% this Sunday, and was followed by an average of 6,044,000 viewers and a total audience of more than seven million of unique viewers. It loses, according to data provided by Barlovento Comunicación and extracted from Kantar Media, just over 600,000 viewers on average compared to last year. With these data, it becomes the second least watched in history since audiences began to be measured in 1992.

In his 2023 speech, the monarch called to prevent “the germ of discord” from settling again among Spaniards and asked in his Christmas message that State institutions respect each other “in the exercise of their powers.”

The decrease in speech monitoring is partly explained by the general drop in television consumption on Christmas Eve. Total television consumption this time was 9.4 million, close to 1 million (-9%) in comparison with 2022, notes Barlovento's analysis.

As usual, the main channel from which Felipe VI's words were followed was La 1 on TVE, with an average of 2,129,000 million viewers and a screen share of 22.6%. Antena 3, with 1,308,000 viewers and 13.9% share, placed second in this multichannel broadcast, followed by Telecinco, with 805,000 viewers and 8.5% share. La Sexta attracted an average of 423,000 viewers and a screen share of 4.5% while Cuatro attracted 372,000 viewers and a 3.9% audience share. Compartir. Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón are the regions where it has had the most following, according to its screen share, while Catalonia, the Basque Country and Asturias are the autonomous communities that have shown the least interest in it.

The monitoring of Felipe VI's speech began to emerge in 2017, the year of the independence challenge in Catalonia. And it reached its absolute record in 2020. It was that of confinement due to the coronavirus crisis and the most controversial for the emeritus king Juan Carlos I, who left Spain that summer after his bank accounts in tax havens were discovered. The audience's interest in knowing if the monarch mentioned the controversies related to his father and in his words regarding the health emergency triggered the audiometers. Since then, the broadcast has gradually decreased in the number of viewers, coinciding with the arrival of new alternative broadcast windows to traditional television that offer content different from the king's Christmas message.

