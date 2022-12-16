That masterchef would have some Christmas specials with famous participants from past editions had already been announced weeks ago. But the surprise has jumped when, this Thursday, La 1 has shown a preview of those programs in which it can be seen that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will be one of the guests who puts on the apron to visit the kitchens of the program.

The program produced by Shine Iberia recovers for these specials —for which the broadcast date has not yet been confirmed— some of the most outstanding participants from previous editions of the celebrities, such as Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, José Corbacho, Anabel Alonso, Bibiana Fernández, Mario Vaquerizo, Boris Izaguirre, Florentino Fernández, La Terremoto de Alcorcón and Carmina Barrios. Together with them, some of the participants of MasterChef Junior as advisers. The nine participants are looking for a new opportunity after failing to achieve it in their first participation. For this reason, they return to the kitchens of the program to face challenges that will end up raising a new winner.

More information

TVE had already advanced that the participants would have the visit of “illustrious guests and renowned chefs from our country”, but had not given names of those guests. In addition to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the journalist Mercedes Milá will also appear in the kitchen. In the trailer, shown by masterchef On social networks, Florentino Fernández receives the president of the Community of Madrid with an imitation of Mariano Rajoy.

