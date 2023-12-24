They called it, as the Wall Street Journal reports, the “Christmas miracle.” Data shows that inflation around the world is slowing much faster than expected to the point that the rate is expected to return to normal levels for the first time in three years. According to the experts consulted by the WSJ, the road to descent has been taken, even if the effects will be spread over time, depending on the country. For example, economists at Goldman Sachs estimate that underlying inflation, which excludes food and energy, in the United States, Europe and several emerging markets, registered an annualized pace of 2.2% in the three months ended in November. According to analysts, by the end of 2024 the average inflation of these countries is expected to be at or close to the inflation targets of most major central banks (set at 2%). At this point, experts believe that the decline in inflation should support economic growth in two ways: by strengthening the purchasing power of families and by allowing central banks to reduce interest rates.

(handle)

Michael Saunders, senior consultant at Oxford Economics, forecasts inflation will reach 1.3% in the fourth quarter of next year in the euro area and 2.7% in the UK, while US inflation will fall to 2.2%, measured by the Fed's preferred personal consumption and expenditure price index. Just last Friday, the Department of Commerce announced that this index was 2.6% in November. In the UK, “common factors pushing inflation down are food, energy, global goods prices and monetary policy,” said Saunders, a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee. 'England. «But the difference, and the reason why inflation will be quicker to return to target in the Eurozone, is that the US and the UK also have greater pressures from tight labor markets, which are easing only gradually.” These improvements are the other side of the wave of inflation that has hit the global economy. First, in 2021, commodity prices have surged due to global manufacturing and transportation disruptions, as well as strong demand due to fiscal and monetary stimulus. Russia's invasion of Ukraine then pushed up commodity prices, pushing inflation to multi-decade highs. Inflation in the Eurozone, which was affected by the interruption of the supply of Russian gas, reached a peak of 10.6% in October 2022. After Covid, the good demand for labor then led to a strong increase of wage growth, which had an impact on service inflation. Housing costs also fueled service inflation, but with a certain delay. In the United States, consumer prices rose 3.1% in November from a year earlier, but only 1.4% excluding housing. The impact has been much more limited in Europe, where owner-occupied homes are excluded from key measures of inflation. As Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights, explained, the unblocking of supply chains brought inflation down towards the end of 2022 and throughout 2023, and will likely continue next year. In the United States, used car prices – a major early driver of inflation – will still need to fall in early 2024, when the market returns to normal. Energy and commodity markets also adapted to Ukraine's disruption, helping to push down energy prices and stabilize food costs. These factors are expected to continue to weigh on inflation in 2024, according to Neil Dutta, head of economic research at Renaissance Macro Research. “Energy prices have fallen, and given the decline in diesel prices, we will likely see this impact food and grocery prices in the coming months,” he said. Another trend that is expected to continue into 2024 is the rebalancing of labor markets in many large economies, which has cooled wage growth, a key driver of service costs. Again, the timing and impact will vary from country to country.





“In the United States, it's probably already happened,” said Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research, adding that wage pressures have eased thanks largely to the influx of workers into the workforce. Progress will likely be slower in the United Kingdom, where unusually high disability rates due to waiting lists for care have reduced labor supply, said Simon MacAdam, senior global economist at Capital Economics. Although the influx of immigrants has reached a record level, their skills often do not match the vacancies. According to the WSJ, the slowdown in inflation, together with the slowdown or stagnation of growth in the main economies, sets the stage for a rate cut next year. That prospect has already pushed bond prices higher and yields lower, lowering borrowing costs for U.S. businesses and home buyers. For European borrowers the wait could be longer; they depend more on banks than on capital markets, and bank lending rates are closely linked to central banks' interest rate targets.





According to economists, bank mortgage rates will not fall significantly until the second half of the year in the Eurozone and perhaps even later in Britain, due to stiffer inflation. With inflation collapsing around the world, strategists at Bank of America expect 152 global central bank rate cuts next year, the most since 2009. Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, says Most major economies will grow more slowly in 2024 than in 2023, but rate cuts, cooling energy and food prices, and normalizing supply chains will (thankfully) avoid a global recession.