The year 2024 has not been calm on an institutional level for Sevilla. The club changed its president, but Del Nido Benavente has maintained his idea of, with his usual vehemence, seeking to regain control of the board of directors now chaired by his own son. As is usual on these dates, social networks are filled with Christmas messages, and the former Sevilla president launched his particular greeting dedicated to the Sevilla fans. In a clearly white and red environment, surrounded by t-shirts and photographs related to the Nervión club, José María Del Nido Benavente is shown in a short video in which he maintains, pointing to the camera, that “the best is still yet to come” and that It is a secret that he entrusts to the Sevillistas. José María Del Nido Benavente, who could soon be unable to enter the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán due to the incidents that occurred during the last derby in the noble area of ​​the stadium, will maintain his desire to lead the club again in 2025 and already has Marked in red on his agenda the date of January 10 when the next general meeting of Sevilla shareholders will be held.

