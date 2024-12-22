77,768, one of the fourth prizes in the Christmas Raffle, has distributed a total of 150 tenths worth three million euros in the Tenerife municipality of Guía de Isora.

The number, dispatched at lottery administration number two, was also distributed in the municipality by students from the Aula Enclave of the IES Manuel Martín González in order to pay for their end-of-year trip.

“We are always happy but we are very happy when it is the turn of this group of people and they are surely going to have a super nice end-of-year trip,” the owner of the administration told Canarian Televisionwhich has highlighted that in the past they have already given four other prizes and just over a million in the ‘Euromillions’, among other prizes.

Some lucky winners, who have been through the administration, have confessed that they will take a “little trip”, close “gaps” or take their grandchildren to see a Real Madrid match at the Santiago Bernabéu, while the mayor, Ana Dorta, has highlighted the value of the prize going to the families of the Aula Enclave and that it is “amazing” that there is an economic injection of three million in the southern municipality.