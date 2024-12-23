The luck and magic of these Christmas dates have arrived once again in Andalusia. The extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery has ended this Sunday more than 75 million euros distributed throughout the region. The most successful town in 2024 has been Chipiona, in Cádiz, where the second prize has brought joy to many citizens with more than 56 million euros that have fallen on this population. Baza, in Grenadehas also been another of the luckiest points, with 3.6 million euros due to the fourth fifth prize.

After a ‘Gordo’ that has been sold entirely in Logroño – although a good part has gone into the hands of a basketball sports club in Madrid- The second prize, 40014, did have an Andalusian ‘flavour’. And that despite the fact that There was a long wait and it didn’t leave until 1:30 p.m. in the morning. It has been, in fact, the one that has distributed the greatest luck throughout the region, with more than 60 million euros between Cádiz, Granada, Huelva and Málaga. In the province of Cádiz, the 56 million that have gone to Chipiona have been concentrated in a single administration that had sold 45 series of this number.

“We are completely excited because the truth is that it has taken a lot of effort, but super happy that it has been distributed among the chipioneros and chipioneras” Juan Carlos, one of those responsible for the administration, has expressed to the media. These 45 series have been completely sold at the ‘La Manuela’ beach bar, which has distributed 125,000 euros per tenth to many customers, so its managers estimate that it has been one of those “traveling” numbers, since numerous tourists and vacationers pass through this restaurant located on Tres Piedras beach every summer.

Another series of that second prize has been sold in what is known as the ‘Doña Manolita from Malaga’, lottery administration number 35, better known as ‘La Piedad’, which is located in the Molinillo neighborhood of the city. On this occasion, luck has once again reached its clients. “We are super happy” Raquel Velasco, owner of the business, declared: “We’re on a good streak. Luck is with us.”

Similarly, an administration of the Granada municipality of Santa Fe also has sold a complete series of 40014 and luck has also occurred on Isla Cristina, in Huelvawhere a lottery administration, located on Gran Vía street in the town, has sold another series.

The third prize, distributed throughout Andalusia

The third prize of the Christmas Lottery, worth 500,000 euros for the series, has been the second with the greatest impact in Andalusia. The lucky ones were the ones who got one of the tenths of 11840, a number that has reached eight provinces distributing more than eight million euros.

With this number, the town Úbeda has been luckierin Jaén, where two million euros have ended up thanks to the four series that have been sold in the municipality’s Shopping Center, which is equivalent to a total of 40 tenths awarded with 50,000 euros each. Those responsible They have declared themselves “full” and that all the tenths have been sold at the window.





“This administration already has its journey, ten years of history. “Last year we distributed the Gordo and the fifth Christmas prize.” We are super happy and we know that it has been very distributed because many people pass through this shopping center every day and buy from us,” said Ángela, owner of this administration.

11840 has also distributed one million euros in Almería capital and another million in Córdoba. In Seville, similarly, a series of this number has been sold in the city itself and another in the municipality of La Puebla del Río. In addition, another nine tenths have been sold in Aguadulce, also in Seville. On the other hand, another nine tenths have also been sold in Villacarrillo, in Jaén.

Baza (Granada) takes more than 3 million euros

The rooms have also brought luck to the Andalusian region. The first of them, 77768, has distributed two million euros throughout the region. It has especially done so in Malaga capital, where this number has left 420,000 euros. Another 340,000 euros have gone to Cádiz, especially Barbate, where 11 tenths of this number have been sold. In addition, the first quarter has also left 320,000 euros in Almería and 280,000 euros in Granada.





The second of the rooms, 48020, has left a total ‘pinch’ of 100.00 euros, distributed between Cádiz, Granada, Huelva and Jaén. Likewise, the few prizes have also brought several joys, especially the fourth of them, 45,456, which He has left 3,600,000 euros in the Granada town of Baza distributed in 600 tenths, a good amount with which the municipality has surely managed to warm up after having registered this Sunday the lowest temperature of the entire day in Andalusia with 5.1 degrees below zero. The rest of the fifth prizes have also been very distributed.

In total, Cádiz has thus been the most graceful province this December 22 of the entire Andalusian community. More than 57 million euros have gone to the province of Cádiz. It is followed by Granada, with more than 5.8 million, Jaén, with 2.66 million and Málaga with 2.62 million. Following them are Seville with 2.5 million, Córdoba with 1.8 million euros, Almería, with 1.61 million euros and, lastly, Huelva, with around 1.35 million.