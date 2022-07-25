The Christmas Lottery is an event in which many people do not want to be left without their ticket, therefore, due to the sales record that occurred in 2021, the number of series for the 2022 draw is increased to 180. This It means that there will be a total of 180 million tenths available to acquire in the official State Lotteries and Betting administrations. The series are the set of 100,000 tickets of each of the numbers that participate, from 00000 to 99999. And the tickets are made up of ten tenths of the same number and that belong to the same series. Which gives a total of about 180 bills of each of the numbers that are marketed.

For all those people who want to buy a ticket, the Christmas Lottery is now available and on sale in official administrations. This was communicated through the announcement of the summer campaign, which has already been launched with the ‘allologists’ as protagonists, those people who know everything and “as soon as they are engineers as academics of the language”. A campaign that wants to highlight the opportunity users have to purchase tickets at their vacation spot.

This increase in the number of series is not the first in the history of the Christmas Lottery, which has undergone major changes since the first draw in 1812. 20 years after that first draw, the number of numbers issued was 12,000. Although it was not until 1897 when he began to include the current title of Christmas Raffle in his tenths. As of September 1941, the ordinary and extraordinary draws would begin to count the refunds.

One of the most important changes in the Christmas Lottery in recent years was when the numbers were increased in 2011, which then only reached 85,000 and not 99,999 as it is today. The opposite happened with the series and they were reduced from 195 then to 180, the same number that the 2022 draw will have.

The Christmas Lottery draw stands out from others for the prizes it has. The Christmas Gordo is the biggest prize in the draw, with 400,000 euros for the tenth. This is followed by a second prize of 125,000 euros for tenth and a third prize of 50,000 euros for tenth. They are the only three grand prizes that are distributed to a single number, since the fourth, of 20,000 euros per tenth, is divided between two numbers and the fifth prizes, of 6,000 euros per tenth, is divided between eight numbers. To these must be added the pedreas, which are those 1,794 numbers awarded with 100 euros per tenth.

There are also prizes that are distributed among a large number of numbers, as is the case with approximations. In these it depends on whether it coincides with the previous or subsequent numbers of the first three prizes, the hundreds of these and the fourth or the last two figures of the first three, the amount can range from 2,000 to 100 euros per tenth. Just as we must not forget the refund, where if the number coincides with the last figure of the Gordo, the 20 euros that the tenth costs are returned.

For all users who want to get a special number and do not know in which State Lotteries and Bets administration to buy it, from the LA TRUTH website you can locate the numbers of the Christmas Lottery 2022.