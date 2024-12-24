Although he Grand Prix of christmas It was a special edition and for the first time, it maintained its essence as if it were being held in summer. In addition, it also featured Ramón García, CristininiWilbur or Nico the Dinosaur, although they added Mikecrack as a novelty.

The last test of the night, the decisive one, continued to be the Dictionary. Pepe Rodriguez He was the godfather of the Granada Alfacar team, while Eva Soriano He played with the Mallorcans from Binissalem, and both participated in it.

“Each team will have three words, if they get it right, three points are added to the final scoresand if they fail, they are subtracted,” he explained Ramon Garcia the game mechanics. “They must say yes or no to the definitions, and they will win if they are accepted by the Royal Spanish Academy,” he added.

However, the total six words were not played. “It’s something mathematical“Ramón stressed. The Mallorcans missed the first word, dropping from 20 to 17 points. Meanwhile, the Granadans added 3, bringing the total to 28.

“If the blue team fails, Alafacar will win the semifinal,” García ruled. Just as Ramón warned, The Mallorcans ruled in favor of their rivals. “Alfacar wins the first semi-final!” he exclaimed.

“Still one semi-final left“, encouraged Ramón. The following week, Olvera and Aguilar de Campoo would play the second, and the winner would face Alfacar in the Christmas grand final.