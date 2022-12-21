The Christmas gifts that the greats of Europe want

We are one week away from December 25, so the clubs are waiting for the players who can improve the squad, their Christmas gifts. Although football works differently and everyone knows that the market doesn’t open until January 1.
This is what they have asked for:
The Japanese midfielder from Eintracht Frankfurt has put himself between eyebrows for the sports directors of Borussia Dortmund with a view to improving the squad. He has reached the round of 16 with his team.
The American player is on loan in the Italian city from FC Barcelona. They will ask for the purchase option for 20 million euros as a Christmas gift so that he remains in Milan.
The Moroccan has been a revelation in the World Cup after his performances in Qatar, reaching the semifinals. Ounahi has aroused the interest of European clubs and, especially, that of Inter Milan.
Juventus wants to incorporate a world champion into its ranks to strengthen the midfield area. Mac Allister has been a key piece in the Argentina scheme.
Gvardiol has been one of the revelation players of this World Cup played in Qatar. Real Madrid have realized this and want the RB Leipzig player to shore up the rear area.
The Moroccan player has aroused the interest of many European teams and one of them is FC Barcelona. The 22-year-old from Barcelona wants to take over the services of Ounahi.
Amrabat has been another of the key players for the Moroccan team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup. Atlético de Madrid has added the name of the Los Leones del Atlas midfielder to their wish list.
Bayern Munich is looking for a replacement for Manuel Neuer and Dibu Martínez has entered the wish list of the German team. Emiliano Martínez has been a key piece for Argentina to lift the title.
One of the most promising players in current football. PSG wants the young English pearl from Borussia Dortmund anyway, for which he would be willing to pay up to 12 million euros.
Manchester City is another of the teams that want to get the services of Jude Bellingham. City have great competition to sign this player.
United seeks to reinforce the forward zone and for this they have set their sights on one of the players who has shone in the World Cup with his own light in the Dutch team. United want Gakpo.
Liverpool have also been a key player and for Liverpool they have not been overlooked. Jurgen Klopp’s men want Amrabat to reinforce the meludar area.
Chelsea wants to incorporate the Brazilian player from Atlético de Madrid into their ranks. Chelsea want to make up for Armando Broja’s loss due to injury.
Christian Pulisic is enjoying very few opportunities at Chelsea but he has shown the level he has and this has meant that he has clubs seeking him, clubs like Arsenal are behind the American.
Tottenham is another of the teams that want to get the services of Mac Allister for their squad. The Argentine is on the Christmas gift list for the transfer market.
