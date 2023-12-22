Christmas is approaching, a time of giving and receiving. In the world of football there are already 16 teams that have more than what they can ask for, a place in the Champions League round of 16, but the situation can always be improved. What gift would the last 16 teams ask for for Christmas?
Looking at Real Madrid's injury record this season, it seems impossible that the team is the leader of La Liga and has gone first in the group. After the tough injuries to Courtois and Militao, the team has been calling on Vinicius (twice) throughout the season, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Mendy, Kepa, Carvajal, Ceballos, Arda Guler (has not debuted yet) and now to David Alaba, who will miss the rest of the season.
Ancelotti has shown that Real Madrid is ready for everything this year, but they need a break and recover players as soon as possible to do so.
FC Barcelona was launched into the 2023/24 season after winning La Liga last year, but little by little they have been noticing the wear and tear of this year's compact calendar. In the Champions League they have managed to solve it and finished first in the group, but in the League the physical wear and tear of the squad has been noticeable for a few weeks now, and these holidays will be good to recover mentally and physically.
The Spanish teams have encountered some of the most difficult rivals in the draw, and Atlético de Madrid will play against the current Champions League finalist. Atlético de Madrid has already shown that they have enough quality to win this type of match, but the Italians come with the same intentions and it will not be an easy match.
Of the four rival Spanish teams, Real Sociedad has taken the cake. PSG came second in the group and will meet Real with the aim of reaching the quarterfinals. Although Imanol has created a very solid team in all facets, the Parisians could be too high a mountain to climb.
Manchester City has gone through one of the easiest groups to the round of 16, and the draw has also benefited them. Copenhagen has put up a lot of fight in the Manchester United group, but the 'citizens' are much superior and must be almost thinking about the quarterfinals now.
The arrival of Gabriel Jesús to the team has contributed a lot of goals, but Arsenal still needs a slightly more classic center forward as an offensive reference. Gabriel Jesús plays more comfortably with another striker on the field, he has said it himself, and the games in which Arsenal's combination play does not quite work they are a little short of resources to obtain the expected results.
The German team has also had a relatively comfortable draw, drawing against Lazio. The German team should qualify without too much problem, with Tuchel's only concern being that things go as planned. The arrival of Harry Kane facilitates these plans, of course, but the tough 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt is a reminder that nothing is done before the game.
Borussia Dortmund has emerged as the leader of one of the most difficult groups in the Champions League in memory, but they cannot trust themselves. Their last few weeks have been complicated, they haven't won since November, and they have to find the goal again because PSV is not going to make it easy for them.
If there is a rival that you should always try to avoid in the Champions League, it is Real Madrid, and unfortunately for Leipzig they will face each other in February. The German team is competing very well this year, but falling into the same group as Manchester City practically condemns you to qualifying as second, and these are the consequences.
Like Atlético de Madrid, Inter cannot be happy with this matchup in the round of 16, as it is one of the most even ties. The Italians have just been finalists last season, and the only result better than being a finalist is becoming champion.
Napoli returned to the top of Serie A last season with a historic season, but this year it is not going as expected. They are already 14 points behind the lead in Italy and have been paired with FC Barcelona in the round of 16. The change of coach seemed like the solution, but the team is still not as aggressive as last season and it seems that they are not finding the key.
The Italians stunned the Atlético de Madrid fans by tying the game in the last minute thanks to Provedel's goal, but since then they haven't done much else. Lazio has qualified second in the group but in Serie A they are suffering, they are eleventh, 6 points away from European competition, and the winter transfer market could be one of the solutions.
PSG could have come out of the draw paired with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Manchester City by being second in the group, but they have avoided the big three. The problem is that Real Sociedad has shown that it can fight with the best teams in Europe, as it has already done against Inter Milan, and a team with objectives as ambitious as PSG's cannot allow itself to fall in the first round against a rival. in principle affordable.
The Portuguese team's draw would have been much more comfortable with a two-goal difference in the group stage. FC Barcelona took first place in the group, winning 0-1 and 2-1 against Porto, the two games that decided the order of the classification. Both teams were tied on 12 points, so Porto now remembers how close they were to getting points in both games.
PSV has been perfect for 16 days in the Eredivise, they are leaders with a 10-point advantage, full of victories and +50 scoring balance, but they cannot be trusted. The Dutch have to stay cool, because very complicated sections of the season are coming up and if they want to move forward in their tie against Borussia Dortmund, they cannot get lost. Sometimes, these unbeaten teams take a big slump after the first setback and they can't afford it.
There is little to say about Copenhagen. After falling into a group with Manchester United, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, they were able to eliminate Manchester United and leave Galatasaray in the Europa League, but the draw has hurt them again. They face the current champion in a round of 16 tie that seems insurmountable for them, and after the group stage they have done perhaps they deserved a little more fortune. Let's hope that next season they qualify again and have a more affordable rival.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Christmas #gift #Champions #League #teams
Leave a Reply