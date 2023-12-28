If the Christmas baubles will soon be put away again, how will you proceed? The space in the box is used most efficiently by first placing a layer of Christmas baubles in a grid that has the shape of a honeycomb. Then place the second layer of balls so that each ball falls into a hole in the first layer, and continue to repeat this layer after layer.

Mathematicians call the space used the 'density' of the package. If the entire three-dimensional space is filled with equally sized spheres in infinitely many layers – each layer according to the honeycomb pattern – then the density is about 74 percent (the exact value is π (pi) divided by the square root of 18). Johannes Kepler suspected in 1611 that this density is optimal. Despite the simplicity of the problem, proof was not found until 1998. It took the American Thomas Hales 250 pages full of reasoning and calculations – relying on heavy computer work.

Pythagorean theorem

Earlier this month, mathematicians Marcelo Campos, Matthew Jenssen, Marcus Michelen and Julian Sahasrabudhe put an article online with a new result on the density of sphere packings in higher-dimensional spaces. Spheres in dimensions greater than three can no longer be visualized, but they can be described mathematically. For the distance between two points in a flat plane there is the familiar Pythagorean theorem. For example, the distance between the point with coordinates (1, 2) and the point with coordinates (4, 6) is equal to √((4 – 1)2 + (6 – 2)2) = √(32 +42) = √25 = 5. In a space with dimension three or greater it works the same way: the distance between (1, 2, 3, 4) and (4, 6, 15, 88) – two points in four-dimensional space – is √((4 – 1)2 + (6 – 2)2 + (15 – 3)2 + (88 – 4)2) = √(32 +42 +122 +842) = √7,225 = 85.

With this higher-dimensional version of Pythagoras it is possible to describe a sphere with a given center and given radius, in any dimension: the set of all points that have the same distance (the radius) from the center. Mathematicians then wonder how much space such higher-dimensional spheres take up.

Finding the best packaging of equally sized balls in high dimensions is a notoriously difficult problem. Spheres can be stacked in four dimensions with a density of almost 62 percent (exactly: π2 divided by 16). The spheres are located in a four-dimensional grid. It has been proven that there is no better regular stacking, but it has not been proven that there is any irregular arrangement that leads to a denser packing.

The theory of stacking in higher dimensions is called 'completely mysterious'

Something similar applies to dimensions five, six and seven: the best known spherical packages have a density of approximately 47, 37 and 30 percent respectively. Nobody expects that it can be done more efficiently, but that is unproven.

An exception is the eighth dimension. In 2016, the Ukrainian mathematician Maryna Viazovska proved that the stacking that had long been suspected is optimal – with a density of 25 percent (exactly: π4 divided by 384) – is actually the best. It earned her a Fields Medal in 2022, the most important prize for young mathematicians.

As the dimension increases, the proportion of empty space between the spheres also increases. Hardly anything is known about good sphere stacks, where the empty space is as limited as possible, in very high dimensions. Is the optimal density achieved by an orderly stacking? Or precisely because of a stack that shows no regular pattern at all?

Because each dimension has different obstacles, it is difficult to say anything general about it. It would be nice: one ready-made formula that tells you for each dimension what the highest achievable density is. However, there is no such formula, which is why mathematicians look for lower and upper limits. A lower limit indicates what density can certainly be achieved – the requirement that it be optimal is no longer required. An easy-to-prove lower bound that applies to any dimension n is 1/2n (see the inset below).

Better lower limit

In 1947, a substantially better lower limit was found by the British Claude Rogers. Further improvements were hardly significant. Campos, Jenssen, Michelen and Sahasrabudhe have now, finally, taken a big step. They have proven that for every 'sufficiently high' dimension n there exists a packing of equally sized spheres with a density that is 'a factor of the order of magnitude of the logarithm of n' better than the density that has so far been the best lower bound used to be.

Their preprint has not yet been officially reviewed by peers, but experts are enthusiastic. Fields medalist Timothy Gowers on

The four mathematicians call the theory of sphere stacks in high dimensions “completely mysterious”. Their sphere stacks are highly disordered – there is no symmetrical lattice underlying them. They always add a new sphere by means of a so-called 'Poisson process', a mathematical model that serves to describe the moments when coincidental incidents occur. Noted mathematician Terence Tao writes on Mastodon that this “appears to be the first time that this method has been successfully applied to the classical sphere stacking problem.”

To blow up Sphere stacking in n dimensions

Why can a density of at least 1/2 be possible in n-dimensional space?n are being reached? Consider a pack of spheres of radius 1, such that no more spheres can be added. In the figure these spheres are red. Mentally inflate the spheres so that the radius becomes 2 (green). Those spheres can overlap each other. The green spheres fill the entire space, as in the left figure. A situation like the one in the right figure cannot occur: if the green spheres did not fill part of the space, there would still be room for a red sphere. If the radius of an n-dimensional sphere decreases by 2 times, its volume becomes 2n times as small. Because the density of the green ball package is 1 (after all, the entire space is filled), the density of the red ball package is at least 1/2n.