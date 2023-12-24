Chasing a beer at a bar was a complex task for this Sunday, December 24. Maintaining composure while grabbing a plastic plate with a sailor on it and with a sea of ​​people around is outstanding 'cum laude'. Anyone who wanted to complicate their lives to enjoy 'Christmas afternoon' in Murcia knew where they had to go. The city center was pumping people through all its streets and squares. What on a normal day you could do in one minute today takes ten times longer. “We have to go back to eat at home because it is impossible to get a place anywhere,” acknowledged Marta Jiménez, whose group, dressed in reindeer antlers, had obtained a coveted one-square-meter space in Plaza Santa Catalina.

Murcia also served this day as a testing laboratory to check whether the cosmetic surgery to which its streets had been subjected in recent months had a positive or negative impact on a sacred festival for the neighbors. And, in reality, there has been a little of everything. “Are you going to put it in the chronicle about the bus,” asked Belén Villamor, a resident of the district of El Palmar, whose group of friends had to get to the center of the capital as best they could: “The driver told us “We couldn't ride because it was full,” she pointed out, indignant. It is not the only testimony that she pointed in this direction. Laura Cruz's friends, from the Infante and Carmen neighborhoods, wanted to take advantage of the fact that public transportation was free these days to reach the Plaza de las Flores, but it was also full and they walked.

There are those who admit, to a greater or lesser extent, that they have managed to park their car in the wrong way. A group of friends arrived from Fuente Álamo to eat, with the enormous luck that comes with getting a reservation in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, in front of the Cathedral. They weren't quite sure if they could leave their vehicle where they left it, but they pray that the tow truck doesn't pass by. “Parking is impossible today,” acknowledged one of them, but not because of the typical influx that the 'afternoon' of Christmas Eve brings, but because of encountering a city that now makes things difficult for private cars. With time, Alejandro Moya, from Las Torres de Cotillas, arrived in Murcia this Sunday morning to find parking, since the bad experience this Saturday has helped him to be cautious today.

Some people from Murcia point out that they have friends who have refused to come to the city to avoid traffic jams and parking problems. Regarding traffic jams, the Local Police have not registered major problems, but the Gran Vía began the day closed by the Christmas parades, a fact that also served to speed up the movement of the masses between the Plazas de las Flores or Santa Catalina and the historic helmet. Murcia had already recovered the best 'late' after the pandemic, but the good crowd volume data in the capital must be defended year after year. The sun has helped this Sunday.

Hoteliers: “Better than before the pandemic”



The hospitality industry is experiencing a big day on its calendar. There's no doubt. Whether they can make more or less cash depends on whether customers opt more for tapas or order hearty dishes. At La Tapa, their waiters hold plates of shrimp and crayfish inside for the tables they have filled, but the bulk of the clientele is outside ordering croquettes and beers: “They don't really dare to order something more expensive,” they explain. Despite this, locals do see more people than other years and, also, they consume more. A key that could explain this fact is that there have been fewer bottles in the key exit areas on 'Christmas afternoon' and more use of the bars in the bars, as has also been verified by the Local Police. However, at the entrance of these emblematic squares to spend the morning of Christmas Eve they have also had to stop liters of beer or harder alcohol.

“There is more consumption in our bar,” certifies Ángeles Ruiz, in charge of The Andalusian Parliament, “but above all, we see people who are no longer so young who dare to ask for more.” And it is true, the bulk of people who gathered at a bar could reach two meters depending on the bars or restaurants. At the Bonache pastry shop, Carlos Balanza, the owner, constantly receives customers who order the famous meat pies while, from the counter, he continually takes orders for these dates.

The friends of Marta Boluda, from Murcia, treasure horses and sailors in their hands that they grab as best they can among so many people on the move. It's not easy to eat on the street, but that doesn't matter if before the obligatory family dinners you can escape for a few hours to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere and a few beers. “We hope to make it to tonight alive,” said one of them. The 'afternoon' is consecrated in the city and to attend it people put on their best outfits. “We're pretty, aren't we?” a group of girls ask the photographer as they prepare to pose.

The audience profile changes by places. At the Romea the age scale went up a little higher, with parents watching their children while they ate as they could looking for a shelf around the theater. The stairs of the square served as a seat to taste the paellas and rest for a while. A few meters away, at the Gran Vía Café Bar, its manager Pedro José Sánchez had some clients who were older but with the same desire to enjoy the day. The cash of the day, he says, is going to be “better than before the pandemic”, something that Pablo Pino, waiter at El Pasaje de Belluga, also corroborates, where reservations have left his restaurant full, both on the terrace and inside.