Qaraqosh, the main Christian city in Iraq, was occupied in 2014 by the self-styled Islamic State group, forcing its inhabitants to flee. The city was liberated in 2016, but since then only half of its population has returned and is fighting to rebuild the place again.

This Sunday, March 7, Pope Francis will be passing through Qaraqqosh. There he will give his fourth speech on his historic trip to Iraq at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Then he will do the angelus prayer.

It is precisely in the courtyard of that cathedral that the self-styled Islamic State group set up its shooting range. Jihadists seized the city in August 2014. The population fled, mostly taking refuge in the city of Erbil, in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Others had to leave the country.

Before the terrorist group’s invasion in 2014, some 50,000 people lived in Qaraqosh, in the Nineveh Valley. It is the largest Christian city in the country. However, although it was liberated by the Iraqi Army after heavy fighting in 2016, only half of the inhabitants have returned to date.

Qaraqosh was left in ruins after the war. About 62% of the homes were damaged. Since then, the reconstruction of the city has progressed but the economy so far begins to pick up and job opportunities are still scarce.