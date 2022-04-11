And three years later, the Christ of Forgiveness came back down from the heights to surround himself with his faithful. The revered and beloved image did not miss this time its traditional appointment every Holy Monday in the church of San Antolín de Murcia. However, his devotees had to settle for paying their respects and obeisances to the carving at ground level, since the anticovid protocols still do not recommend the kissing ritual, which will have to wait for at least another year. However, the mere descent, which was commissioned on this occasion by the Navy, was already an important sign of normality, appreciated by all those gathered there.

Gallery.

ros caval / agm



In fact, the parish, which was once again small, welcomed the exciting moment with applause and cheers, accompanied by the ringing of bells. From 10 in the morning many faithful were waiting to have the best views of the event and be the first to pass in front of their Christ. After 12:30 p.m., the queue to access the parish was still long. «We are from the neighborhood and we were looking forward to this moment; It has been beautiful, ”said Nati, Concha and Maruja, at the exit.

The importance of the moment for Murcian Holy Week was made clear by the significant presence of authorities, including the regional president, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, as well as various councillors, councillors, deputies, representatives of the brotherhoods and the bishop.