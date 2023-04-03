The famous Holy Week arrives and that only means one thing: “The Ten Commandments”, “The Passion of the Christ”, “Ben Hur” and dozens of classic movies with religious themes will be broadcast day after day on TV. And if you are one of those who already knows the history of these films from start to finish, there is still a more than interesting alternative to watch both as a family and personally. We refer to “The chosen” (“The chosen one”), a series that breaks the conventions of the vast majority of productions about Jesus and that has been viewed by more than 400 million people. Where to see her and what is she about?

YOU CAN SEE: “The Passion of the Christ” and the strange phenomenon that paralyzed the set: what happened to Jim Caviezel?

“The chosen one”: something different to see at Easter

Among so many series and movies about Jesus, what could be different about “The Chosen”? To begin with, its financing was given through crowdfunding, which means that thousands of people contributed their economic bit to make filming possible. The director Dallas Jenkins received such great support that he has already developed no less than 3 seasons.

As for the story, the biggest draw is the humanization with which the characters are represented. Here not only the Pharisees go against what Jesus says, but also the apostles have personal conversations with the Son of God in which they question and express doubts about the scriptureswhich leads to a deeper reflection on the story of the Savior.

YOU CAN SEE: Easter 2023: 10 religious movies available on Netflix that you cannot miss

The series was created by American Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie (Jesus of Nazareth) and Elisabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene). To date, it already has more than 400 million views and the followers agree that the script is captivating from the first chapter, in addition to taking the time to tell everything.

“The chosen” can be seen for free and online on its official website. Photo: IMDb

Where to see “The chosen”?

“The Chosen” It was available for a while on Netflix, but it was pulled. However, there are two very easy ways to see it: in its official website, where you will find it subtitled in Spanish, and, on the portal of bibleseries.netin which you can enjoy dubbed into Latin Spanish.

#quotThe #chosenquot #perfect #series #bored #quotPassion #Christquot #Easter #classics