MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — In the biblical account of the miracle of the loaves and fishes, Jesus uses two fish and five loaves to feed a large crowd. The small amount of food supernaturally multiplies to satisfy 5,000 people gathered to hear him speak near the Sea of ​​Galilee.

Recreating that scene for television could also be seen as a miracle: 9,000 extras gathered over three days at a Salvation Army camp south of Dallas this summer. They were not paid actors, but devotees of the television show they were doing. Many had traveled from across the United States to stand in the Texas heat, the prize for donating up to $1,000 each to fund the show.

A surprise hit, “The Chosen” bills itself as the first multi-season show on the life of Jesus — and one of the largest crowdfunded media projects ever produced. The third season of the show is available via online streaming.

Conceived by a little-known creator with no big stars and financed primarily via small contributions at first with no backing from a Hollywood studio, the series got its start in a little-known proprietary app and is now being given away for free. But the series has become a phenomenon in many parts of Christian culture, drawing a fervent ecumenical fan base while remaining nearly invisible to others.

Globally, 108 million people have watched at least part of one episode of “The Chosen,” an independent analysis finds. The show is now streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The producers also announced that the third season would be available on a new app “The Chosen”.

The first two episodes of the third season opened together in theaters last month and grossed more than $8 million in its opening weekend, ranking third at the box office behind mainstream movies that played in more theaters.

The show first appeared in 2019, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that it found its audience. When Felicia Maize’s evangelical church near Dallas temporarily closed in March 2020, friends of hers texted her and her family urging them to see him.

After a few episodes, they were hooked. The program spread through her group of friends by word of mouth and “served as a support for everyone,” Maize said.

The series is based on the four Gospels, which follow Jesus from his birth to his resurrection. But the show’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, an evangelical Christian, has developed new stories and crafted personalities for the people around his central character. For example, Maria Magdalena is an alcoholic and a victim of sexual assault. Matthew, the tax-collecting disciple, is portrayed as being on the autism spectrum. The show includes complex relationships, suspense, political intrigue and emotionally charged moments.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus on the show, has somehow stepped into the role of spiritual leader. He has a partnership with Hallow, a Catholic meditation and prayer app. In the early months of the pandemic, Roumie led a daily prayer session on Instagram.

By: RUTH GRAHAM

© 2022

The New York Times Company