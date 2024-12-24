The fourth season of The Chosen It closes a circle since, in its episodes, Jesus returns to Bethlehem. Therefore, when better to watch this series than now, with the nativity scene set up next to the television? That must have been thought of Movistar Plus+, since this last batch of episodes of The Chosen, starring Jonathan Roumie, arrives at the platform December 24 in Spain.

The Chosen has been distributed by Angel Studios, responsible for Sound of Freedomthe controversial thriller that last year led Jim Caviezel. Unlike Sound of Freedomwhich was controversial due to its dubious success at the box office and channeled several theories of the American extreme right, The Chosen It arouses the enthusiasm of progressives and conservatives and atheists and believers alike.

‘The Chosen’ Movistar Plus+

When does this season of ‘The Chosen’ premiere?

Its first two episodes were screened in cinemas and brought around 15,000 spectators to the theatres. Finally, the rest of the season (composed, in total, of eight episodes) will be available in our country thanks Movistar Plus+ next December 24.

The distribution of The Chosen in Spain it is not comparable to what it has enjoyed in the United States, where it is truly a cultural phenomenon. Furthermore, all the episodes of its last season were shown in theaters and enjoyed enviable support from viewers. In our country, in addition to Movistar Plus+ and Acontra Plus, The Chosen It has some episodes available on RTVE Play for free.

What is the fourth season of ‘The Chosen’ about?

In the fourth season of The Chosen, Jesus returns to Bethlehem after consummating the miracle of the loaves and fishes and walking on the waters. Already converted into a cult figure and revered by his contemporaries, Jesus also became the target of Roman authority, which saw him as a threat.

Furthermore, throughout the eight chapters that make up the fourth season of The Chosenwe will be able to see scripture passages like the resurrection of Lazarus and begins to point to an unsustainable tension between Rome and Jesus.

Still from ‘The Chosen’ Cinemania

Regarding its distribution, The Chosen It is not a series that entrusts its future to notable names in its cast, since none of the performers are particularly well-known. Jonathan Roumie, who brings Jesus to life, appeared in Night at the Museum: The Return of Kahmunrah. On the other hand, Shahar Isaac (The Good Fight), Noah James (Shameless) or Jordan Walker Ross (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

