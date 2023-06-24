Set in Mexicoa New serie of Netflix will arrive on the platform this year with a story of powers supernatural.

Based on the comics trilogy of Mark Miller and Peter Gross call American JesusThis story tells the life of a 12 year old boyjodie, from lower california with powers supernatural.

The Mexican culture in the state of lower california is intertwined with the Science fiction to create “The chosen one”, a “supernatural life journey”.

“Imagine for a moment… What would you do if you found out that you possess the same powers than Jesus Christ?”, writes Netflix in the first preview.

“With the help of his gang of friends, he will have to venture on a supernatural life journey through the Baja that will transform everyone’s reality. Will he be able to rise to answer the divine call?”, they finish.

When does American Jesus or The Chosen One premiere on Netflix?

According Netflixthe series will arrive on the streaming platform on August 16 of this year.

The series features performances by Bobby Lyhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Curiel, Juanito Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Perez-Jacome, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofia Sisniega, Eileen Yanez and tenoch orchard.

Notably, the co-writer of the comic book trilogy, Mark Millar, noted that “move American Jesus to Mexico it makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic even more real”.