He Athletic is one month old to sign a player that can occupy the square what left Thomas with his departure to Arsenal. And the sports management of the Madrid club got let’s do it from the moment the Ghanaian left the Athletic. There are several names that sounded to replace Thomas, but there is one that the Madrid team is betting heavily on: Geoffrey kondogbia. The 27-year-old midfielder from Valencia He is the player Atlético will try to fight for in the next few days. Another thing is that you can achieve it.

Atlético has a small economic margin after the departure of Thomas. The rojiblanco club can only use a maximum 25 percent of the money entered by the Ghanaian player. Between that and that the club has a month to sign, Berta has a job. The player has a contract with Valencia until 2022 and his current club asked about 25 million for him. Valencia have said they have no intention of transferring their player. We will see what happens.

José Campaña was the first name on the list. But the price of the player prevents any operation in this regard. Baba, from Mallorca, was also another name that sounded. But in this case, he is not a player that interests Atlético’s sports management.

Simeone has Torreira to play in the midfield. His profile is different from Thomas and he was not coming to replace the Ghanaian. Torreira is a Perfect complement for the players on the team. El Cholo has Koke and Saúl to play in the double pivot, plus Herrera. But Simeone already knows from Berta’s mouth that they will try bring a player to increase the competitive level of the workforce in this position. The chosen one is Kondogbia. And the Valencia player already knows that Atlético will do everything possible to sign him.