The Chosen Five Documentary | Annika Saarikko comments on the treatment of Katri Kulmuni in a recent documentary: Not particularly reasonable

In the three-part documentary series “Viiisi seletoa” to be published on Friday, the politicians of the government five share their experiences during the government period.

The center chairman Annika Saarikon according to his predecessor Katri Kulmunin the treatment in connection with the so-called communication training session was unreasonable.

“Probably nothing around it was particularly reasonable,” Saarikko tells HBO Five chosen –in the documentary series.

“I can’t even imagine how difficult and heavy it was for Katri.”

Kulmuni ended up resigning as finance minister after Suomen Kuvalehti reported that his communications training had been paid for by the ministries for a total of almost 50,000 euros.

Kulmuni himself, according to his own words, had not known the price of the educations and finally decided to pay them back to the state. In a recent documentary, he says that he doesn’t have “very logical memories” of the day he broke up.

See also United Kingdom reinforces protective measures for the financial sector - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The then Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Minister of Education Li Andersson (left), Prime Minister Sanna Marin (right), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) and Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) on the steps of Säätytalo in September 2020.

Homeland controversial political situations in the documentary series, made with the perspective of the foreign audience in mind, are dealt with otherwise.

In the documentary series, which will be released to the public on Friday, the politicians of the government five of the previous election period, especially the prime minister Sanna Marin, however, get to talk about their experiences from the four-year government period. The coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine are going through.

You hear a lot of compliments in the series, some of them surprising. Among other things, the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson praises the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö that this did not interfere with NATO decision-making, but that the decision could be made accurately and thoughtfully.

There is also a little talk about the internal dynamics of the government. Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson among other things, the documentary opens up a little about how well the five have gotten to know each other during the reign. According to him, the other ministers have become familiar over the years, down to the meeting snack routines.

“We can sometimes be angry with each other about things and get together properly, but we can still be human to each other,” Marin summed up the four-year government cooperation.