Like the latest Pokémon games, Scarlet & Violet They gave us the opportunity to feed the pocket monsters. However, this generation elevated this substantially by allowing us to create sandwiches, or cakes, with different ingredients, one of these being chorizo, which caused a stir in the community. Now, It has been announced that one of the biggest Pokémon memes has finally come true with the most recent DLC of these titles.

The Indigo Disk It is now available for all those who purchased the season pass of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. In addition to all the additional content it adds and the new story, the recipes for making food have also been expanded, and one of the new ingredients is Chorizard, a spicier version of traditional chorizo.

Although for some this may just be a play on words, for many it is one of the greatest memes. In regions where Spanish is spoken, Chorizard is something that has been part of the community for yearsand it's incredible to see this joke finally appear in an official title of the series and, of course, the double meaning has also played an important role in its popularity.

We remind you that The Indigo Disk It is now available. This is the last DLC of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and not only does it offer us a new story, but it gives us the opportunity to explore a new area, meet more characters, and capture Pokémon that were not previously available. On related topics, Pokémon amusement park is confirmed. Likewise, we already know when it will arrive Pokémon Horizons to Netflix.

Community memes and jokes have gained great weight in recent years, and it is good to see that large companies have realized this, and instead of punishing all those who make fun of a certain aspect, they accept it and They add it to the canon.

Via: Pokemon