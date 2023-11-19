Choreographer Zheleznyakov left the group of figure skating coach Tutberidze

Choreographer Alexey Zheleznyakov left the group of figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze. This is reported by RIA News.

It is noted that cooperation was terminated on the initiative of Tutberidze. The specialist’s further place of work is not specified.

Zheleznyakov collaborated with the coach throughout his entire career in Russia. He worked with the coach’s award-winning students, including Evgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva.

On March 1, 2022, the International Skating Union (ISU) banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in competitions under its auspices. Due to sanctions, skaters were unable to take part in the World and European Championships, as well as in other international tournaments. In this regard, it was decided to hold the Russian Grand Prix.